Dream11 Team Prediction UNI Lions vs Fubon Guardian Chinese Professional Baseball League 2020 – Fantasy Tips For Today's Match UL vs FBG at Taiwan Stadium: The 31st edition of China's Professional Baseball League is here to entertain sports-hungry fans amidst the Coronavirus outbreak. The league was originally scheduled to take place on March 14th but due to the havoc crisis, 11th April turned out to be the new date. The tournament will see 5 teams taking part namely Chinatrus Brothers, Uni-Lions, Fubon Guardians, and Wei-Chuan Dragons, and the reigning champions Rakuten Monkeys.

The Uni-Lions who are in action in this match are the most successful team in the history of the tournament with nine titles against their name. Fubon Guardians are their opponents for this game and will look for a winning start to their campaign.

My Dream11 Team

Outfielder – C Kai-Wen(C), C Liang-Wei, H Chin-Lung (VC)

Infielders – L Ti Chuan, W Cheng-Tang, P Chieh-Kai, C Chieh Hsien

Pitcher – C Shih Peng

Catcher – D Pei-Feng

UL vs FBG E Probable Playing 9

Unity 7-Eleven Lions: C Kai-Wen, C Liang-wei, T Chao-ting, P Chieh, L Ching-kai, C Chieh-hsien, L Hang, D Roach, C Chung-Yu

Fubon Guardians: K Kuo-lin, H Chin-Lung, Y Sen-Hsu, W Cheng-Tang, L Yi-chuan, B Woodall, H Sosa, L Yu-Ying, D Pei-Feng

UL vs FBG Likely Squads

UNI Lions Squad: C Kai-Wen, H Chin-Lung, S Chih, L An-ko, C Liang-wei, T Chao-ting, C Chih, P Chieh, Y Chia-wei, K Fu-linC Yung-kai, L Ching-kai, C Chieh-hsien, L Hang, C Chun-jen, W Yu-pa, CChi-hao, D Roach, C Hen-yen, L Yu-Ying, C Chung-Yu

Fubon Guardian Squad: K Kuo-lin, C Pin-Chien, L Che-Lung, H Chin-Lung, C Hheng-wei, Y Sen-Hsu, C Kai-Lun, F Kua-Chen, L Tsung, W Cheng-Tang, C Chih, L Yi-chuan, L Kuo-Hua, L Chen-Hua, L Yi-Hao, F YU-yu, T Maing_Jain, W Wei-Yung, C Kuo-Hao, B Woodall, H Sosa, F Ke-Wei, L Yu-Ying, D Pei-Feng

