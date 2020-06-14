Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Ratiopharm Ulm vs BG Gottingen Dream11 Team Prediction Basketball Bundesliga 2020 – Basketball Tips For Today's Match ULM vs BGG at Audi Dome, Munich: In an exciting Basketball Bundesliga 2020 encounter, Ratiopharm Ulm will take on BG Gottingen at the Audi Dome, in Sendling-Westpark, Munich on super Sunday (June 14). The Basketball Bundesliga match will kick-start at 6.30 PM IST. Ratiopharm will be looking to end the group stage with a 100 percent record when they play BG Gottingen in their final group game of Basketball Bundesliga. With all the matches in Basketball Bundelsiga's final tournament being played at a single venue – Audi Dome, no team can really claim to have the home-court advantage. Ulm have raised their profile with sheer consistency, and look like a possible title challenger. Ulm are also sitting at the top of the table having won the first three games, including a win over Bayern Munich. That record is good enough to show that this team is playing at a very good level. BG Gottingen, on the other hand, are the fourth-best team in Group A, and tough that position is good enough to push them into the quarterfinals.

My Dream11 Team

PG: M Omuvwie, T Klepeisz Also Read - DAE vs SE Dream11 Team Prediction Korean League 2020: Captain, Vice-captain And Football Tips For Daegu FC vs Seoul FC Today's Match at DGB Daegu Park 3.30PM IST

SG: T Harvey (SP) Also Read - PBVI vs PCC Dream11 Team Tips And Prediction ECN Czech Super Series T10 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Prague Barbarian Visigoths vs Prague CC King at June Vinor Cricket Ground at 3.30 PM IST June 14

SF: M Andric, D Willis

PF: T Allen

C: D Osetkowski, G Schilling

ULM vs BGG Starting 5s

Ratiopharm Ulm: D Osetkowski, D Willis, A Obst, P Gunther, A Goodwin.

BG Gottingen: T Allen, A Ruoff / M Andric, J Kok, B Hundt, E Lasisi.

ULM vs BGG Likely Squads

Ratiopharm Ulm: Christoph Philipps, Zachary Ensminger, Per Gunther, Timo Lanmuller, Thomas Klepeisz, Kristofer Krause, Tyler Harvey, Archie Goodwin, Patrick Heckmann, Moritz Krimmer, Derek Willis, Andreas Obst, Maximilian Ugrai, Marius Stoll, Mate Fazekas, Dylan Osetkowski, Nat Diallo, Nicolos Bretzel, Gavin Schilling.

BG Gottingen: Dolf Veltman, Jannes Hundt, Marvin Omuvwie, Leon Williams, Bennet Hundt, Erol Ersek, Kevin Bryant, Elias Lasisi, Dominic Lockhart, Mihajlo Andric, Alex Ruoff, Terry Allen, Mathis Monninghoff, Jito Kok, Dennis Kramer.

