The ongoing 2019-20 German Basketball Bundesliga is the 54th season of the annual championship. It got underway from September 24, 2019 but was halted in the last week of March due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was suspended till April 30 and the remainder of the event is now being played in a tournament format. 10 teams including the top-nine and Frankfurt are playing behind closed doors. Originally, 17 teams were part of the regular season including Brose Bamberg, medi Bayreuth, Alba Berlin, Telekom Baskets Bonn, Löwen Braunschweig, Crailsheim Merlins, Fraport Skyliners, Gießen 46ers, BG Göttingen, Hamburg Towers, Riesen Ludwigsburg, Syntainics MBC, Bayern Munich, EWE Baskets Oldenburg, ratiopharm Ulm, Rasta Vechta and s.Oliver Würzburg.

P Gunther, T Klepeisz (SP), D Russell, T Harvey, P Heckmann, A Obst, M Ogunsipe, D Kovacevic

Ratiopharm Ulm: Christoph Philipps, Zachary Ensminger, Per Gunther, Timo Lanmuller, Thomas Klepeisz, Kristofer Krause, Tyler Harvey, Archie Goodwin, Patrick Heckmann, Moritz Krimmer, Derek Willis, Andreas Obst, Maximilian Ugrai, Marius Stoll, Mate Fazekas, Dylan Osetkowski, Nat Diallo, Nicolos Bretzel, Gavin Schilling

Crailsheim Merlins: Vladan Lazic, Liam Carpenter, Alexa Kovacevic, DeWayne Russell, Maurice Stuckey, Sebastian Herrera, David Brembley, Javontae Hawkins, Benjamin Moser, Marvin Ogunsipe, Fabian Bleck, Dejan Kovacevic, Jeremy Morgan

