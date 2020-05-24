Dream11 Team Prediction

The 2020 K League 1 is South Korea's top-flight domestic football competition. The season was to start from February 29 and run till October 4 but the coronavirus pandemic resulted in suspension. The new date for its start was later fixed to be May 8. 12 teams will be contesting for the title including Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, Ulsan Hyundai, FC Seoul, Pohang Steelers, Daegu FC, Gangwon FC, Sangju Sangmu, Suwon Samsung Bluewings, Seongnam FC, Incheon United, Busan IPark and Gwangju FC.

What: Ulsan vs Busan FC

When: May 24, 3:30 AM IST

Venue: Ulsan Hyundai

Dream11

GK: J Hyun-Woo

DEF: D Bulthuis, J Davidson, K Mun-Hwan

MID: L Sang-Heon, Y Bit-Gram, K Jin-Kyu, Romulo

ST: F Pinto-Junior (C), K In-Seong (VC), V Gustavo

Starting XI

ULS (Expected Playing 11)- J Hyun-Woo (GK); K Tae-Hwan, D Bulthuis, J Davidson, J Seung-Hyun II; L Sang-Heon, S Jin-Ho, Y Bit-Gram, L Chung-Yong; F Pinto-Junior, K In-Seong.

BSN (Expected Playing 11)- C Pil-Su (GK); K Min-Su, K Mun-Hwan, Y Seok-Yeong, K Dong-Woo; Romulo, K Jin-Kyu, K Byong-Oh, L Kyu-Seong; V Gustavo, L Dong-Jun.

