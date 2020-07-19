Dream11 Team Prediction

The 2020 K League 1 is South Korea's top-flight domestic football competition. The season was to start from February 29 and run till October 4 but the coronavirus pandemic resulted in suspension. The new date for its start was later fixed to be May 8. 12 teams will be contesting for the title including Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, Ulsan Hyundai, FC Seoul, Pohang Steelers, Daegu FC, Gangwon FC, Sangju Sangmu, Suwon Samsung Bluewings, Seongnam FC, Incheon United, Busan IPark and Gwangju FC.

When: July 19, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Ulsan

ULS vs GNGW My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: L Beom-Su

Defenders: K Tae-Hwan, D Bulthuis, J Seung-hyun, S Kwang-Hun

Midfielders: L Chung-yong, K Mu-Yeol, S Jin-ho, Y Bit-gram, H Guk-Yeong

Forwards: F Pinto Junior

Probable XI

GNGW Playing 11 (Probables) :

Beom-su Lee; Se-gye Sin, Yeong-bin Kim, Chae-min Im; Jae-wan Jo, Guk-yeong Han, Jae-Kwon Lee, Kwang-hun Shin; Mu-yeol Ko, Ji-hyeon Kim, Min-woo Seo

ULS Playing 11 (Probables) :

Hyeon-uh Jo; Tae-hwan Kim, Seung-hyun Jung, Dave Bulthuis, Ju-ho Park; Du-jae Won; Chung yong Lee, Jin-ho Sin, Bit-garam Yoon, Young-woo Seol; Junior Negao

