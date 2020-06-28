Dream11 Team Prediction

ULS vs JNB Korean Football League 2020: Captain, And Fantasy Football Tips For Today's Ulsan Hyundai vs Jeonbuk FC Match at Munsu Football Stadium 2:30 PM IST June 28 Sunday:

The 2020 K League 1 is South Korea's top-flight domestic football competition. The season was to start from February 29 and run till October 4 but the coronavirus pandemic resulted in suspension. The new date for its start was later fixed to be May 8. 12 teams will be contesting for the title including Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, Ulsan Hyundai, FC Seoul, Pohang Steelers, Daegu FC, Gangwon FC, Sangju Sangmu, Suwon Samsung Bluewings, Seongnam FC, Incheon United, Busan IPark and Gwangju FC.

What: Ulsan Hyundai vs Jeonbuk FC

When: June 28, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Munsu Football Stadium

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: S Beom-Keun

Defenders: K Tae-Hwan, C Bo-Kyeong, H Jeong-Ho, Lee Young

Midfielders: H Kyo-Won, L Seung-Ki, S Jin-Ho, S Jun-Ho-ii

Forwards: F Pinto Junior, K In-Seong

Starting XI

Ulsan Hyundai: Cho Hyun-Woo; Dave Bulthuis, Kim Kee-hee, Kim Tae-Hwan, Young-Woo Seol; Doo-Jae Won, Hoon-Sung Jung, Jin-Ho Shin, Kim In-Sung; Yoo Bit-Garam, Junior Negrao

Jeonbuk FC: Bum-Keun Song; Bo-Kyung Choi, Hong Jeong-Ho, Kim Jin-Su, Lee Yong; Gyo-Won Han, Joo-Ho Son, Kim Bo-Kyung, Lee Seung-Gi; Takahiro Kunimoto, Kyu-Seong Jo

