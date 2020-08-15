Dream11 Team Prediction

ULS vs PHG Korean Football League 2020: Captain, And Fantasy Football Tips For Today’s Ulsan Hyundai vs Pohang Steelers Match at 3:30 PM IST August 15 Saturday: Also Read - SE vs GNGW Dream11 Team Prediction Korean Football League 2020: Captain, And Fantasy Football Tips For Today's FC Seoul vs Gangwon FC Match at 4:30 PM IST August 7 Friday

The 2020 K League 1 is South Korea’s top-flight domestic football competition. The season was to start from February 29 and run till October 4 but the coronavirus pandemic resulted in suspension. The new date for its start was later fixed to be May 8. 12 teams will be contesting for the title including Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, Ulsan Hyundai, FC Seoul, Pohang Steelers, Daegu FC, Gangwon FC, Sangju Sangmu, Suwon Samsung Bluewings, Seongnam FC, Incheon United, Busan IPark and Gwangju FC. Also Read - JNB vs SEGN Dream11 Team Prediction Korean Football League 2020: Captain, And Fantasy Football Tips For Today's Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors vs Seongnam FC Match at 3:30 PM IST July 26 Sunday

What: Ulsan Hyundai vs Pohang Steelers Also Read - SEGN vs GNGW Dream11 Team Prediction Korean Football League 2020: Captain, And Fantasy Football Tips For Today's Seongnam FC vs Gangwon FC Match at 3:30 PM IST July 25 Saturday

When: August 15, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Ulsan

ULS vs PHG My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Hyun- Woo

Defenders: Bulthius, JS 11, Joo-Ho, Kwang-Seok

Midfielders: Palocevic, Chung-Yong, Jin-ho, Yeong Jun

Forwards: Ilutcenko, Pinto-Junior

SQUADS

Ulsan Hyundai (ULS): Jo Hyun-woo, Jo Su-hyeok, Min Dong-hwan, Seo Ju-hwan, Cho Hyun-Taek, Choi Jun, Dave Bulthuis, Jason Davidson, Jeong Dong-ho, Jung Seung-hyun II, Kim Kee-Hee, Kim Min-duk, Kim Tae-Hwan, Park Joo-ho, Yun Young-sun II, Jang Jae-won, Kim Sung-joon, Koh Myong-jin, Lee Chung-yong, Lee Dong-Gyeong, Lee Gi-un, Lee Hyeon-Seung, Lee Sang-Heon, Park Ha-bean, Seol Young-woo, Shin Jin-ho, Won Du-jae, Yoon Bit-gram, Jeong Hoon-sung, Bjorn Maars Johnsen, Figueiredo Pinto-Junior, Kim In-seong, Kim Min-jun, Lee Hyeong-kyeong, Lee Keun-Ho-II, Park Jeong-in, Son Ho-Jun

Pohang Steelers (PHG): No Ji-Hun, Cho Sung-Hoon, Lee Jun, Hwang In-Jae, Kang Hyeon-Mu, Oh Beom-Seok, Kwon Wan-Kyu, Uh Min-Gul, Kim Sang-Won, Kim Ju-Hwan, Park Jae-Woo, Kim Min-Kyu, Lee Do-Hyeon, Min Kyung-Hyun, Kim Kwang-Seok, Jeon Min-Kwang, Ha Chang-Rae, Nam Jun-jae, Manuel Palacios, Lee Kwang-Hyeok, Go Young-Jun, Shim Dong-Un, Aleksandar Palocevic, Choi Jae-Young, Lee Seung-Mo, Yang Tae-Ryoul, Choi Yeong-Jun, Park Jae-Hun, Brandon O’Neill, Stanislav Iljutcenko, Kim Dong-Bum, Song Min-Kyu, Lee Ji-Yong, Mun Kyung-Min

Check Dream11 Prediction/ ULS Dream11 Team/ PHG Dream11 Team/ Ulsan Hyundai Dream11 Team/ Pohang Steelers Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Football Tips and more.