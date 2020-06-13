ULS vs SEGN Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Dream11 Team Prediction Ulsan Hyundai vs Seongnam FC, Korean Football League 2020 – Fantasy Tips For Today's Match ULS vs SEGN: The 2020 K League 1 is South Korea's top-flight domestic football competition. The season was to start from February 29 and run till October 4 but the coronavirus pandemic resulted in suspension. The new date for its start was later fixed to be May 8. 12 teams will be contesting for the title including Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, Ulsan Hyundai, FC Seoul, Pohang Steelers, Daegu FC, Gangwon FC, Sangju Sangmu, Suwon Samsung Bluewings, Seongnam FC, Incheon United, Busan IPark and Gwangju FC.

What: Ulsan Hyundai vs Seongnam FC

When: June 13, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Ulsan Munsu Football Stadium

ULS vs SEGN My Dream11 Team

K Young-Kwang, J Seung-hyun ll, D Bulthuis, K Tae-Hwan, K Soon-Hyeong, S Jin-ho, K Dong-Hyeon, K Myong-jin, F Pinto-Junior, Y Dong-Hyeon (vie-captain), K In-seong (captain)

ULS vs SEGN Squads

Ulsan Hyundai: Min Dong-hwan, Jo Hyun-woo, Seo Ju-hwan, Jo Su-hyeok, Jung Seung-hyun II, Kim Min-duk, Dave Bulthuis, Jeong Dong-ho, Yun Young-sun II, Choi Jun, Cho Hyun-Taek, Kim Tae-Hwan, Kim Kee-Hee, Park Joo-ho, Jason Davidson, Seol Young-woo, Lee Sang-Heon, Park Ha-bean, Jang Jae-won, Lee Hyeon-Seung, Kim Sung-joon, Koh Myong-jin, Won Du-jae, Lee Dong-Gyeong, Yoon Bit-gram, Lee Gi-un, Shin Jin-ho, Lee Chung-yong, Park Jeong-in, Son Ho-Jun, Jeong Hoon-sung, Lee Hyeong-kyeong, Kim Min-jun, Lee Keun-Ho-II, Figueiredo Pinto-Junior, Kim In-seong, Bjorn Maars Johnsen

Seongnam FC: Heo Ja-Ung, Kim Keun-Bae, Jeon Jong-Hyeok, Kim Young-Kwang, Lee Tai-Heui-II, Lee Chang-Yong, Park Tae-Min, Im Seung-Kyeom, Ma Sang-Hoon, Igor Jovanovic, Ahn Yeong-Kyu, Yeon Je-Un, Choi Ji-Moog, Lee Jae-Won, Lim Sun-Young, Jamshid Iskandarov, Seo Bo-Min, Choi Oh-Baek, Yu In-Su, Ju Hyeon-Uh, Jeon Seung-Min, Kim Ki-Yeol, Park Tae-Jun, Yong Ho-Yoon, Kwon Soon-Hyeong, Kim Dong-Hyeon, Park Su-Il, Kim So-Ung, Kim Hyeon-Seong, Tomislav Kis, Yang Dong-Hyeon, Kim Se-Hyeon, Jeon Seong-Su, Choi Byeong-Chan, Hong Si-Hoo

