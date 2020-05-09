Dream11 Team Prediction

After finishing the second-best last season and missing out on the title by the barest of margins, Ulsan Hyundai Horang will be looking to go one step further this time, and get their new season off to a winning start will definitely serve that purpose. They will be playing hosts to Sangju Sangmu in the opening game of the season and they will start overwhelming favourities. Also Read - Bar, Clubs And Restaurants in Karnataka Can Sell Liquor as Takeaway But Conditions Applied

What: Ulsan vs Sangju Sangmu

When: May 9, 10:30 PM IST

Venue: Ulsan Hyundai (Busan IPark)

ULS vs SSMG My Dream11 Team

GK: B Keung Hwang

DEF: S Jung, D Jeong, M Kim, B Hyeon P

MID: S Jin Jeon, G Lee, J Hyeok Kim

ST: B Maars J (VC), S Min Mun, F Pinto Junior (aka Junior Negrão) (C)

Playing XI

ULS (Predicted Starting XI)- S Jo (GK), M Kim, J Davidson, S Jung, D Won, G Lee, S Kim, B Maars Johnsen, J Sin, D Jeong, F Pinto-Junior

SSMG (Predicted Starting XI)- B Keung Hwang (GK), K Won Kwon, S Uh Kang, B Hyeon Park, C Jin Mun, M Hyeok Kim, J Hyeok Kim, S Min Mun, M Jae Lee, C Dong Lee, S Uk Jin

