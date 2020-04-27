After having gained massive popularity in the country, thanks to the Pro Kabaddi League, Sports minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday said the ultimate goal is to get kabaddi included in the Olympics. Kabaddi is already there in the Asian Games. Also Read - Absence of Foreign Exposure May Allow India to Build Proper Sporting Infrastructure: Abhinav Bindra

“Kabaddi has already been included in the Asian Games and now, not just India, but all Asian countries must come together to ensure that the sport in included in the Olympics as well. That is our ultimate goal,” Rijiju said. Also Read - International Weightlifting Federation President Resigns After Corruption Allegations

Rijiju said to achieve that dream, the standard of the sport has to go up and it has to spread to all parts of the world. Also Read - Star Sports to Show Best of Kabaddi Action During Coronavirus Lockdown

“And to achieve that goal we must improve the standard of the game in India and also ensure that we propagate it across geographical locations in India and the rest of the world,” he added.

He said this while addressing a gathering of 700 kabaddi coaches all across the country and some from Korea and Malaysia at the Online Coaches Knowledge Enhancement session organised by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) in 20 sporting disciplines.

Expressing confidence that India will win the battle against coronavirus, Rijiju said during the lockdown, it is important to take advantage of technology.

“I am sure we will win this battle against COVID-19. We would soon be able to go back to the ground to train and play, but till that happens, we will take advantage of the technology available to us. It is very important to keep ourselves updated about national and global practices and rules of a sport.”

In India, the number of positive coronavirus cases has gone past 27,000-mark.