Ultimate Kricket Challenge 2020-21

After the success of T20 cricket over the last decade, the newest format promises to be the future of the game. The Ultimate Kricket Challenge has the makings of captivating the cricketing fraternity and top stars like Yuvraj Singh have already predicted that about the format. The first edition of the UKC will take place in Dubai starting from December 24 and the final would be played on January 1. Also Read - Yuvraj Singh Promises to Repeat Six Sixes Record in Upcoming UKC Tournament

What are the rules of UKC 2020-21?

The first of its kind, this 16-match tournament will see the introduction of new Cricket rules in a new one-on-one Cricket match format. Each match will consist of 2 UKC contenders squaring off against each other across 4 innings of 15-balls each in every match. Also Read - Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Live Streaming Big Bash League 2020-21: When And Where to Watch HUR vs SYD Live Updates Today's BBL Cricket Match Online And on TV

2 points are awarded for a UKC contender winning a match in the league stage

The UKC contender with more runs at the end of each match is the winner

The top 4 UKC contenders from the league rounds enter the Semi Finals, which are knock-out matches; winners of the Semi Finals make it to the Finals

Each innings consists of 15 balls. A UKC Contender must bowl a minimum of 8 balls per inning, while a sub player – an ‘Ace’ – can bowl a maximum of 7 balls per innings

Each UKC Contender when bowling will be assisted by 1 fielder and 1 wicketkeeper inside the UKC Dome

A bouncer will be called a No ball and the next delivery will be a Free Hit

No Balls and Wides are 1 run penalty each

A UKC Contender while batting can gain run(s) only after they complete a physical run

Scoring is divided in to 6 scoring zones: Zone A – 1 run Zone B- 1 run Zone C – 2 runs Zone D – 3 runs Zone E – with a bounce 4 runs Zone E- Direct 6 runs

However, if a batter who hits the Bullseye (behind the bowler) scores 12 runs and gains an extra ball to play. Bullseye on square of wickets will get the batter 4 Runs

Every time a batter gets out, 5 runs are deducted from the total

Who are the players?

The first exhilarating season of UKC will see six global superstars who will be UKC contenders – Yuvraj Singh, Chris Gayle, Kevin Pietersen, Rashid Khan, Eoin Morgan and Andre Russell. They go head-to-head against each other, every day at 9:30 PM on the Star Sports Network from 24th December to 1st January, with some surprise appearances from other global superstars. Also Read - Big Bash League 2020-21 Live Streaming Details: Full Squads, Schedule, TV Telecast, Timings, Venues And All You Need to Know