Ultimate Kricket Challenge promises to take the cricketing world by storm with its innovativeness. Surely, it is time to move over the Twenty 20 format! In Dubai, the first edition of the Ultimate Kricket Challenge will take place where stars like Chris Gayle and Yuvraj Singh could renew their rivalry, while Andre Russell and Rashid Khan face-off against each other in the tournament that starts from December 24.

Here are the five players to watch out for in this tournament:

Andre Russell: KKR owner labelled him as the Michael Jordan of cricket and he did it for a reason. After a breathtaking season of Lanka Premier League, the swashbuckling West Indian would be raring to take the new format by storm. Undoubtedly, he will be someone to watch out for when there is ni team system and it would be an individual competition.

Yuvraj Singh: The former Indian cricketer has already promised to repeat his mind-numbing six sixes off six balls feat in the unique competition. Fans would be eager to see their favourite player in action. The stylish left-hander is surely going to be a crowd-puller and as expected eyes would be on him.

Chris Gayle: The Universe Boss would be in action and he has shown that the reflexes may have slowed down over time, but the power and the ability to intimidate bowlers is very much still there in him. After Gayle made the KXIP starting 11, he showed he had it in him to win a T20 game on his own.

Rashid Khan: The Afghan spin sensation has bowled the world over with his deliveries, now he would be up against stars of the short game and it would be a big test for the talented player. Rashid would look to flaunt his variations in this format where players go up against one another.

Kevin Pietersen: The former English batsman is a showstopper and would have eyes on him as he would be playing the game after a long time. It would be interesting to see if KP still has it in him or not. The English dasher would look to entertain for sure.