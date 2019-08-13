This is the last thing Pakistan cricketer Umar Akmal would have hoped for! Pakistan celebrates its Independence Day on 14th of August every year, Akmal made the massive mistake of wishing his fans a day in advance. Once the mistake was committed, it was expected that he would face the heat from his followers on Twitter. It happened that way as a fan, not just trolled him, but also reminded him of the fact. Some funnily felt that he may have been a little tipsy, so they hilariously asked, what is he on. “Happy Independence Day to my fellow Pakistanis 🇵🇰 🇵🇰 We got this nation after a lot of struggle, and now our strong army guards it with full passion. May Allah keep our motherland safe, ameen,” read his post.

Here is how some fans reacted:

Iss na konsa nasha keya ha yar — Abid Hussain (@AbidHus06503813) August 13, 2019

Chutiye aj 13 August h or Pakistan 14 August ko bna tha — Sikander lal (@sikanderlal97) August 13, 2019

Jb nasha utar jaye to calendar par tareekh dekh lena.. PS: 14 Aug is Independence day — Sheikh Kashif (@SH__Kashif) August 13, 2019

o bhai kal hai — Humayun Akhtar (@huemayyon) August 13, 2019

Umar Akmal last played for Pakistan in May, before the World Cup. He was not a part of the World Cup squad. The right-handed top-order batsman would look to make a comeback in ODI cricket. The 29-year-old has been a match-winner for Pakistan in the past and would hope to come up with such performances in the future as well.