UME vs FOR Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Sweden

Umea CC vs Forenom Royals Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Sweden- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's UME vs FOR at Norsborg Cricket Ground: In match no. 8 of ECS T10 Sweden tournament, Forenom Royals will take on Umea CC at the Norsborg Cricket Ground on Tuesday. The ECS T10 Sweden UME vs FOR match will start at 6:30 PM IST – July 20. Umea will be playing their second match of the day. It will be interesting to see how Majid Mustafa and his men will perform in this match. On the other hand, Forenom Royals made a devastating start to their tournament campaign with two losses against Botkyrka and Stockholm. Their batting has let them down so far in the competition and managed to notch up scores of 62 and 63 in their first and second match respectively. Here is the ECS T10 Sweden Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and UME vs FOR Dream11 Team Prediction, UME vs FOR Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, UME vs FOR Probable XIs ECS T10 Sweden, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Umea CC vs Forenom Royals, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Sweden.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Sweden toss between Forenom Royals and Umea CC will take place at 6 PM IST – July 20.

Time: 6:30 PM IST.

Venue: Norsborg Cricket Ground, Umea CC.

UME vs FOR My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Majid Mustafa, Anirudh Ram

Batsmen – Bilal Saleem, Dharmesh Sabharwal, Srujan Gorthi

All-rounders – Arpit Tiwari (C), Srini Jettiboyina (VC), Sahil Prashar

Bowlers – Ameya Bendre, Hani Hassan, Pradeep Mishra

UME vs FOR Probable Playing XIs

Umea CC: Majid Mustafa (C), Arslan Bajwa, Pradeep Singh, Hani Hassan, Amir Husseini, Abdullah Abrar, Syed Junaid, Mahmood Ahmad, Bilal Saleem, Sohail Adnan, Zeeshan Haider.

Forenom Royals: Rohit Juneja (c), Srinivas Manem, Anirudh Ram, Sahil Prashar, Srini Jettiboyina, Arpit Tiwari, Ameya Bandre, Srujan Gorthi, Madhu Remella, Ankit Pandey, Prabhu Dorairaj.

UME vs FOR Squads

Umea CC: Abdullah Abrar, Abid Sayyid Amir Husseini, Arsalan Bajwa, Bilal Saleem, Dharmesh Sabharwal, Gopinath Manavalan, Hani Hassan, Haseeb Babar, Kaiyum Miah, Mahmood Ahmad, Majid Mustafa, Nasir Mehmood, Pradeep Singh, Pradheep Mishra, Sohail Adnan, Sukhbir Singh, Sulman Yusuf, Syed Junaid, Tatbeeq Raza Ullah, Zeeshan Haider.

Forenom Royals: Aditya Shirke, Akhilesh Balusu, Ameya Bendre, Anirudh Ram, Ankit Pandey, Arpit Tiwari, Chitrapalsingh Ailsinghani, Dhananjay Kulkarni, Divya Gadde, Jayshil Kothari, Kranthi Badagu, Madhu Remella, Phanikumar Chaganti, Prabhu Dorairaj, Rohit Juneja, Sahil Prashar, Sashikanth Raavikanti, Srini Jettiboyina, Srinivas Manem, Srinivasa Raghupati, Srujan Gorthi.

