Pacer Umesh Yadav has cleared his fitness test on Sunday as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has included him in the squad for the last two Tests of the ongoing India-England Test series. The fast bowlers will available for the selection in the pink-ball Test which will start from Wednesday at the Motera Stadium.

With Umesh's inclusion, Shardul Thakur has been released from the squad to take part in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy for Mumbai.

The BCCI stated that Umesh appeared for a fitness test on Sunday, 21st February at Motera.



Umesh injured his calf while bowling in the second Test against Australia in December following which he returned home to start his rehabilitation, missing the remainder of the tour.

The series is currently locked at one-all after India’s roaring comeback in the 2nd Test which concluded on Monday. Chasing a massive target of 482, England were skittled for 164 with the hosts winning by 317 runs.

Umesh could be an asset for the Indian team in the upcoming pink-ball Test as he has the ability to reverse-swing the ball.

The last time when India played the Day-Night Test at home against Bangladesh in 2019, Umesh claimed a five-wicket haul in the second innings as hosts registered a massive an innings and 46 runs victory.

India squad for the last two Tests: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Md. Siraj, Umesh Yadav.

Net Bowlers: Ankit Rajpoot, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Warrier, Krishnappa Gowtham, Saurabh Kumar

Standby players: KS Bharat, Rahul Chahar.