Umesh Yadav Not DROPPED, Ind Pacer Not Picked by BCCI For Windies Tour Due to Injury: REPORT

Umesh picked up an injury and that was the reason why his name did not feature in the Test squad.

Umesh Yadan DROPPED or Injured (Image: PTI)

Mumbai: When the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) announce the Test and the ODI squad for the Windies tour last week, one name that did not feature in the list was veteran pacer Umesh Yadav. Umesh was part of the side in the World Test Championship final. While it was belived that Umesh was dropped from the squad following his dismal show in the WTC final, that is apparently not the case. In a latest report on TOI, it is believed that Umesh picked up an injury and that was the reason why his name did not feature in the Test squad. Umesh has picked up an hamstring injury due to which he was not picked for the tour of Windies.

After going wicketless in the first essay during the WTC final versus Australia at the Oval, Umesh picked up two wickets in the second innings. “Umesh is suffering from a hamstring injury and is recovering at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore,” a BCCI siurce told TOI.

In the absence of Umesh, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, it is likely that young Navdeep Saini may get an opportunity during the two-Test series.

NEWS – India’s squads for West Indies Tests and ODI series announced. TEST Squad: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd.… pic.twitter.com/w6IzLEhy63 — BCCI (@BCCI) June 23, 2023

TEST Squad: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.