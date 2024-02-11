Home

Umesh Yadav Shares Cryptic Post After Snub From India Squad For Three Test vs England; Netizens React

Most of the experienced players are either missing out or injured this move by BCCI indicated that India have begun to look past veteran stars in Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane and Umesh Yadav.

New Delhi: BCCI have announced the squad for the remaining three Test matches against England where Jasprit Bumrah will lead the pace attack of India. Shreyas Iyer reportedly left out, Virat Kohli remained unavailable citing personal reasons. On the other hand, Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul who got injured in the first Test match have been named in the squad but their participation is subject to fitness clearance from the BCCI’s medical team.

Umesh Yadav who featured in the World Test Championship 2023 final against Australia shared a cryptic story on his Instagram and it seemed like the pacer is hurt by the non-selection after an impressive run in the ongoing domestic season where he has picked up 19 wickets in seven innings.

Umesh posted on his Instagram: “Kitaabon par dhool jamne se, kahaaniyan khatm nahi hoti (Stories don’t get over with dust accumulating on books).”

