A local umpire, who was a popular figure in the cricket circles, died on Monday after collapsing on a cricket ground while supervising a club-level tournament match.

Naseem Sheikh suffered a heart attack while standing in a match of a lawyers’ tournament at the TMC ground and was rushed to the hospital. “He fell down while supervising the match. He was rushed in an ambulance to a nearby hospital but expired on the way,” a match organiser said.

Sheikh, who was 56, was a butcher by profession but his love for the game had led him to become a qualified umpire.

In the past as well, such incidents had been reported from the cricket field. Back in 2014, an umpire and former captain of Israel’s national cricket team has died after being hit by a ball during a match in the southern port city of Ashdod.

Hillel Awaskar, who captained Israel at the 1982 and 1997 Associate members’ trophy, was struck on the head while standing at the bowler’s end. He was treated at the ground before being rushed to the hospital, where he died a short time later.