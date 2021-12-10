Delhi: Shashi Tharoor happens to be one of the most recognized politicians in the country and it is no secret that the Member of Parliament has a fascination for cricket. Time and again, Tharoor takes to social media to voice his opinion on the game. On Thursday, he did nothing different. With the Ashes 2021 taking place in Brisbane, Tharoor seems to be up early watching the cricketing action.Also Read - Not Rishabh Pant or KL Rahul; Aakash Chopra Picks Rohit Sharma as India's Best Batter in Tests, T20I in 2021

On Day 2 of the first Test, English star all-rounder Ben Stokes bowled 14 no-balls in the morning session and that caught the attention of the Congress MP because only one was called by the on-field umpire and the David Warner wicket was referred. Tharoor questioned the standard of umpiring.

His tweet read, "That's pretty atrocious umpiring. Interesting that all those who cribbed about umpiring errors in the Tests against New Zealand didn't give our empires and technology credit for avoiding such gaffes," Tharoor tweeted in response to a video shared by 7Cricket.

That’s pretty atrocious umpiring. Interesting that all those who cribbed about umpiring errors in the Tests against New Zealand didn’t give our empires and technology credit for avoiding such gaffes. https://t.co/xaWmeKbIBS — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 9, 2021

But it was not the tweet, but a typo from Tharoor that caught the attention of netizens. He misspelled ‘umpire’ as ’empire’.

Here is how fans reacted:

My dream come true, it is umpire not empire…, your humble copy editor — Prashant Lall (@PrashantLall5) December 9, 2021

empires or umpires – — Rasik (@sesameH009) December 9, 2021

Mr Tharoor, I know it’s a typo , but empire is becoming an oxymoron here !! Please fix before this post goes viral on social media — Marbus (@stockmastergary) December 9, 2021

‘Empire’ should always be credited otherwise it will strike back.. — Dr.Hyde (@drsg87) December 9, 2021

Meanwhile, thanks to Joe Root and Dawid Malan, England have bounced back on Day 3 after conceding a 278-run lead. At the end of the third day, England trail by 58 runs and have eight wickets in hand.