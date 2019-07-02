India vs Bangladesh: It was another moment when the umpiring standards got questioned. Throughout the 2019 World Cup, umpiring and third umpires along with the technology has faced the heat from fans for getting a few decisions wrong. During India versus Bangladesh, such a moment happened again when Soumya Sarkar survived a DRS. Soumya survived a close call – he was caught in the crease to one that nipped back in and it looked like he missed. Hawk-Eye brought some clarity as it showed that it was umpire’s call as it was hitting the stumps.

Here is how umpires faced flak:

What nonsense. There was no conclusive evidence on inside edge also. It was also based on field umpire’s call. So why lose review? — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) July 2, 2019

No inside edge there, DRS should have stayed with India due to inconclusive evidence, Absolute bollocks by the third umpire yet again, ICC should make DRS bit more flexible.#INDvBAN #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/2vrCNypCUe — Devesh ojha (@deveshojhaDO) July 2, 2019

#indvban @ICC Why you need a Pakistani third umpire for indian match? Bloody cheats. Ball clearly making impression on the pads. it is ridiculous. #indvban — Aamai (@Aamai15) July 2, 2019

Review should be retained if the third umpire can not decide on inside edge #INDvBAN #CWC19 — Yagnaswaroop (@yagnaswaroop) July 2, 2019

Earlier, with skipper Virat Kohli winning the toss and batting first on the same wicket that was used in the England-India game on Sunday, it was all about starting well for the Indian openers and the duo of Rohit and K.L. Rahul did just that as they took the attack to the Bangladesh bowlers from the word go.

The Men in Blue rode on a brilliant 104 from Rohit Sharma – his fourth century in this edition of the showpiece event – to post 314/9 in their 50 overs. Not to forget the brilliant comeback from Mustafizur Rahman as he finished with a fifer.