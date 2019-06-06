ICC World Cup 2019: Umpiring has faced the heat from Day 1 of the World Cup. Wrong decisions to goof-ups, the fans have seen it all. During the ICC World Cup 2019 game between Australia and Windies, Chris Gayle survived two DRS appeals, before finally getting dismissed. But his dismissal has stirred controversy as the ball before he was dismissed, Mitchell Starc had overstepped. This is one of the most common mistakes made by umpires as they do not check the front-foot, every time. Chasing a challenging 289, Gayle departed for a scratchy 21 off 17 balls. It was Starc who trapped him in front and he was leg-before-wicket.

Here is how Twitter bashed the standards of umpiring:

When you can’t temper ball anymore 🤔🤔

Cricket aus : Lets buy umpires 😐😑#CWC19#AUSvWI pic.twitter.com/59BiaeIEdK — Muhammad Saleem (@SkSaleem320) June 6, 2019

@ICC @cricketworldcup umpiring at it’s worst.All decisions are going wrong. Ball before @henrygayle dismissal was a no ball, but not given, it was supposed to be a free hit on which he got dismissed. #AUSvWI #chrisgayle #WorldCup2019 #WC19 pic.twitter.com/69ZIA7UFTk — Subash Rajan (@SubashRajan12) June 6, 2019

Imagine if a No-Ball this big getting Ignored in IPL…All IPL Haters would have said Fixed… This is FIXED !! #CWC19 #WIvAUS #AUSvWI pic.twitter.com/iTspv4YlA9 — Vivek Sharma (@IMViiku) June 6, 2019

That’s a blunder ,out on what was a free hit had no ball was given by umpire. Clearly poor umpiring, saw in IPL too but never thought it will happen in world cup . Gayle should have been called back by umpire, if WI loses, it will damage their confidence very badly. Sad. #AUSvWI — Citizen Shivam (@ShivamJ24) June 6, 2019

Fans feel had it been a no-ball, the next ball would have been a free-hit and Gayle would still have been in the middle. At the time of filing the copy, the Windies were looking to get their chase back on track. They were 99/3 in the 20th over.