India vs West Indies: Technology and umpires are again facing the heat after Rohit Sharma’s controversial dismissal. The ball clearly hit the pads and because the angle was not available, he was given out. The ball was angled in a length from wide of the crease and it kept coming in with the angle. It decked in further and Rohit was prodding away from his body. There was a big gap between bat and pad and the ball might have kissed the inside edge before going into the keeper’s mitts. Roach was certain that there was a nick there. Successful review from West Indies. The umpire initially did not raise his finger and then Windies took the DRS. The replay showed that the ball had hit the pad. There’s a spike on UltraEdge and the on-field call has been reversed. Rohit was shell-shocked!

3 Rd umpire better run home when the last ball bowl — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) May 10, 2014

Seriously this is the level of umpiring. Evidently clear that it brushed the pads. — Rahul Negi (@rahulnegi345) June 27, 2019

what is icc good at ? cant choose the venues/country correctly. cant choose the umpires correctly.#INDvsWI — indisoul (@indisoul) June 27, 2019

Hello @ICC what is wrong with you. umpires are in so hurry to rule if out without checking the spike is from pads. Frustrating , these is classless umpiring #INDvsWI — GamezTech (@GamezTechGuy) June 27, 2019

Meanwhile, India have gone with the same team which played against Afghanistan. Meanwhile, West Indies have made two changes in their line-up. They have brought in Sunil Ambris and Fabian Allen in place of Evin Lewis and Ashley Nurse.

“We are gonna bat first. Looks like a hard surface. It’s a used pitch expect it will slow down. I think closing out situations and capitalising will be the key. We have the same team,” said Kohli after winning the toss.