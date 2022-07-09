New Delhi: Umran Malik who was selected for India’s T20I squad against England shared a photo with Mohammed Siraj and Avesh Khan. Umran Malik took his social media to wish Eid to fans all around the world.Also Read - Why Umran Malik May Not Feature in India's Playing XI For T20Is

Umran was spotted wearing a grey kurta while Siraj was wearing a white kurta. All of them are unable to celebrate the previous eid as well due to the IPL bio-bubble. Umran, was involved with Sunrisers Hyderabad while Siraj was playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Avesh Khan also regularly featured in the playing XI of IPL's new franchise Lucknow Super Giants.

India are already 1-0 up in the 3-match T20 series against England. Visitors, on Saturday, will face Jos Buttler-led side for the 2nd T20I for the series.

Here is what Umran Malik posted on social media:

Mohammed Siraj was part of the rescheduled 5th Test match against England. On the other hand, both Avesh Khan and Umran Malik are with the T20 squad.