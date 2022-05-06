Mumbai: Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Umran Malik bowled the fastest delivery of IPL 2022 when he clocked 157 kmph during his team’s match against Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium, here on Thursday.Also Read - FULL Scorecard of Delhi Capitals vs SunRisers Hyderabad, IPL 2022 Highlights DC vs SRH, Recent Match Report

The 22-year-old achieved the feat on the fourth ball of the 20th over, which was hammered for four by Rovman Powell. Malik eventually finished his bowling spell with expansive figures of 4-0-52-0.

Earlier, the young cricketer had bagged his maiden IPL five-for in the match against Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Malik's spell of 4-0-25-5 – the best of IPL 2022 so far – rattled Gujarat's top and middle-order in the 196-run chase.

Umran, who has been enthralling cricket fans with his searing pace in the cash-rich league is learning the tricks from Dale Steyn, ex-South Africa great, who is currently serving as Hyderabad’s pace bowling coach.

“It’s great to see someone run in and bowl 150kmph an hour. Very often we try and create guys to make them more aware like change your pace, do this and that. But I think Umran is out and out raw. It’s great to just let him loose and do what he does, which is great because you don’t want to change people and block him off too much,” an elated Steyn said about Malik.

“To watch him bowl at 150 clicks an hour consistently is super exciting, not just for me but for everyone watching the game at home or in the stadium. It’s not great to face but it’s super exciting,” he added.

In his 10 IPL games so far this season, the SRH speedster has scalped 15 wickets.