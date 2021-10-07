New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir pacer Umran Malik created history on Wednesday as he bowled the fastest ball ever bowled by an Indian in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Malik clocked 153 kph in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi, edging past Navdeep Saini who had clocked 152.85 kph in the past in the IPL.Also Read - IPL 2021: Virat Kohli Hails Umran Malik For Bowling Fastest Ball of The Tournament

The over saw Malik go past the 150-kph mark at least four times with the best coming in the fourth ball of the ninth over of the innings which was again followed by a 152 kph ball in the very next delivery. Also Read - IPL 2021: Umran Malik Bowls Fastest Ball of The Tournament, Becomes First Indian to Clock 153 Kmph in IPL History

Former West Indian fast bowler Ian Bishop couldn’t hold back his excitement to see Malik bowl consistently at 150 kph and tweeted, “Loving the Umran Malik story. Rise of the pace giants, and hope for the future: 153 mph.” Also Read - LIVE IPL 2021 RCB vs SRH Live Cricket Score, IPL Live Match 52 Latest Updates: Bowlers Shine as SunRisers Hyderabad Beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 4 Runs to Clinch Thriller in Abu Dhabi

Loving the Umran Malik story. Rise of the pace giants, and hope for the future: 153 mph💥💥😱😱😱💪💪💪. @SteelyDan66 @bhogleharsha @alanwilkins22 @mmbangwa — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) October 6, 2021

This was soon followed by another tweet where the former West Indian great tweeted, “There must be in Jammu and Kashmir where Umran Malik originates. He can’t be the only one???”

There must be in Jammu and Kashmir where Umran Malik originates. He can’t be the only one??? — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) October 6, 2021

Replying to renowned cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle tweet, former India left-arm seamer Irfan Pathan took to the micro-blogging site and said that it is an unexplored area and what we are seeing is just the scratch of the surface in terms of talent in Jammu and Kashmir.

Harsha bhai, So far we’ve only managed to scratch the surface of J&K cricket. So much more talent to discover there! — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 6, 2021

On his IPL debut, the Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer clocked 151.03 kph – which was the fastest by an Indian in this year’s edition of the IPL.