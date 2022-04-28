Umran Malik has taken the IPL by storm with the pace at which he is bowling at the moment, clocking 150 kmph consistently. Not just that, he is bowling the right length, accurate most of the time and can squeeze in the yorker every now and then. All this combined can be a batters nightmare. With Malik coming to the fore, it has somehow brought the spotlight back on former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar and Brett Lee – two of the fastest bowlers to have ever played the game.Also Read - "Find Of This Edition Of IPL": P Chidambaram All Praises For Umran Malik After Scintillating Performance Against Gujarat Titans

Former Australia all-time ODI great Michael Bevan took to Twitter on Wednesday to respond to a video shared by cricket.com.au and reminded all of us of the day when the former Pakistani pacer became the first man on the planet to break the 100mph (160 kmph) barrier 20 years ago. Bevan, as luck would have it was at the non-striker's end. As was the case, Malik clocked 153kmph on the same day (yesterday) against Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2022 and Wriddhiman Saha found himself at the receiving end.

"On the day Shoaib Akhtar became the first bowler to break the 100mph barrier 20 years ago, we dug into the archives to find perhaps his most ferocious delivery on Australian shores!" tweeted cricket.com.au.

“I was at the non strikers end,” Bevan responded with a couple of smiling emojis.

WATCH Shoaib Akhtar Break The 100mph Barrier 20 Years Ago | VIDEO BELOW

On the day Shoaib Akhtar became the first bowler to break the 100mph barrier 20 years ago, we dug into the archives to find perhaps his most ferocious delivery on Australian shores! pic.twitter.com/W3S2o5KZmZ — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) April 27, 2022

Umran Malik Clean Bowls Wriddhiman Saha With A 153 kmph Yorker | WATCH VIDEO

Umran Malik with a casual 153 km/h yorker to send Wriddhiman Saha packing. Unreal. #GTvsSRH pic.twitter.com/dDhRGeO8mc — Mike Stopforth (@mikestopforth) April 27, 2022

Malik returned with figures of 5 for 25, his best in the IPL and second best for SRH after Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s 5 for 18 in 2017.

“I always bowl fast but I’ve been trying to bowl better lines and lengths. Plan was to rotate between between my plans. Idea was to attack the stumps and it’s worked well for me. 155 (kph), hopefully it happens, but the main goal is to bowl well and pick wickets for my team,” said Malik at the post-match presentation ceremony.