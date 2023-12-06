Home

Umran Malik Deserves A Place In Indian Team, Feels Former Cricketer Aakash Chopra

Umran Malik last played for India against West Indies. In 18 matches so far for India, the Jammu and Kashmir pacer took 24 wickets.

Umran Malik didn't perform well in IPL 2023 for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

New Delhi: Former India batter Aakash Chopra felt Umran Malik deserved a place in the Indian team for their upcoming tour of South Africa. Malik’s last game for India was against West Indies in an ODI and did not even make the squad for the T20I series against Australia at home. India will take on South Africa in three T20Is, three ODIs and two Test matches.

“I feel he should be considered. You had kept him in the team until some time back. You had played him, it was either against the West Indies or Ireland. After that, he has been missing. You keep someone with so much love at one point and then suddenly missing, that’s not good,” said Chopra on his YouTube channel.

Chopra, a cricket-turned-commentator also felt that, if not the senior side, Malik should have been picked in the India A team for the South African tour. Malik didn’t have a great IPL 2023 too. In eight matches he took just five wickets. In the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Malik finished with six wickets.

“Keep him in the scheme of things at least. In fact, he is not even being picked in the India A team. How can it happen that he was in the Indian team three months ago and now he is not even part of the India A team?,” Chopra added.

India start their campaign with the first T20I against South Africa on December 10 at the Kingsmead Stadium in Durban.

