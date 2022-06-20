Bengaluru: Speculations are rife over whether Umran Malik, who impressed with his speed during the IPL, will get to make it to India’s T20 World Cup squad or not. Following his good run in the IPL where he picked up 22 wickets in 14 games, he was rewarded with his maiden national call-up.Also Read - Virat Kohli Celebrates 11 Years in Test Cricket on Instagram; Reel Goes VIRAL | WATCH VIDEO

He was a part of the Indian team in the five-match T20I series at home versus South Africa. Unfortunately, Malik did not get to play a game and make his national debut.

Ex-India pacer Irfan Pathan, who has seen Malik from close quarters in the nets of J&K, was asked about the 24-year-old's chances of making the World Cup squad. Pathan on Star Sports when asked this question said let him make his debut first. He also asked the management not to brush him aside if his debut does not go well.

Pathan said: “He has not yet played; he has still not made his debut. First make him debut, see how he goes when he makes his debut. But if he makes his debut and god forbid if it does not go well, don’t leave him aside.”

“We have never had a bowler who bowls at 150 kph; now we have got that, so take him for the long haul carefully. You have to see what is his longevity, how long his fitness is going to take him,” he added.

Admitting that he has raw pace, Pathan said one can only make him better.

“One thing he has got is raw pace, which you either have, or you don’t. You cannot teach anyone to bowl fast, whether it is Irfan Pathan or the world’s best mentor or coach, you can only make him better.”