‘Umran Malik Ke Sath Mahoul Kaafi Accha Hai’; Arshdeep Singh Lavishes Praise on India’s Speedster Ahead of Third ODI vs NZ

India will play the third ODI against New Zealand on November 30 at at Hagley Park South in Christchurch.

Christchurch: Arshdeep Singh lavished praise on Umran Malik ahead of the 3rd ODI against New Zealand. Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh made their ODI debut match against the Blackcaps on 25 November 2022 at Hamilton. Although Umran was a bit expensive for India as the speedster gave 66 runs in 10 overs, scalping Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell, India lost that match by seven wickets.

The second ODI between India and New Zealand washed out due to rain. Dhawan and Co. will now play the third (Final) ODI on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Hagley Park South in Christchurch. Ahead of the final ODI Arshdeep attended a press conference and opened up about his partnership with Umran Malik.

“Umran k saath mahoul kafi accha rehta hai. Usko hasi mazak kaafi pasand hai. Aur jaha tak bowling ki baat hai, Mujhe benefit mil jata hai kyuki 155 se sidha 135 jab khelne ata hai batsman toh decieve ho jata hai toh kaafi pace se. (Things are quite enjoyable with Umran around. Like me, he also likes to crack jokes. As far as bowling is concerned, I get a lot of benefits [when he’s bowling at the other end] as batters get deceived playing 135 km/h after his 155 km/h deliveries). We enjoy a lot both on and off the field. We will try to keep this partnership going even off the field,” Arshdeep said when asked about his partnership with Umran Malik in the press conference ahead of the third and final against New Zealand.

“ODI is a long game, partnerships play a key role, just like in batting, in bowling also partnership is important. I check how my partner at the other end is bowling on the other end. If he’s bowling well, getting more out of the surface then I will try and stop the runs to help him out. At the end of the day, it’s a team sport. If I am attacking, my partner at the other end will go on the defensive.”