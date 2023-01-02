Umran Malik Opens Up On Breaking Shoaib Akhtar’s Fastest Ball Record, Says ‘I’ll Break That’

Umran Malik is the part of India's T20I and ODI squad against Sri Lanka which will start from January 03, 2023.

New Delhi: Indian speedster Umran Malik opens up on breaking the speed record of Pakistan’s great Shoaib Akhtar. Umran Malik enjoyed a breakthrough year in 2022. The speedster was in lethal form for Sunrisers Hyderabad in Indian Premier League 2022 finishing the season with 22 wickets in 14 matches; the impressive outing in IPL also earned him a maiden India call-up in June for the T20I series against South Africa.

Umran is also part of India’s squad of T20Is and ODIs against Sri Lanka which will start from January 3. Because of his speed, Umran is often compared with Pakistan’s legendary bowler Shoaib Akhtar who holds the World record for the fastest ball in cricket 161 kph IN 2002 against New Zealand.

Naturally, Umran is often asked if he aims to break Akhtar’s long-standing record; the pacer answered the question again during an interview with News24, insisting that he doesn’t think about the record and is only committed to performing well for India.

“Right now, I’m only thinking about performing well for the country. If I do well, and if I’m lucky, I’ll break that. But I don’t think about it at all,” said Umran.

“You don’t get to realise how fast you’ve bowled during the match. It’s only when we come back after the game when we get to know how fast I was. During the game, my only focus is on bowling in the right areas and picking wickets,” the 23-year-old pacer further added.