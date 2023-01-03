Umran Malik Reacts To Sunil Gavaskar’s ‘After Sachin Tendulkar, I’m Most Excited To See Him’ Comment

Umran Malik reacted on Sunil Gavaskar's "The last time I got really excited at seeing an Indian player was Sachin Tendulkar. And after that I am excited to see Umran Malik praise.

Umran Malik Gives Reply To Sunil Gavaskar's 'After Sachin Tendulkar, I'M Most Excited To See Him' Praise

New Delhi: Fast bowler Umran Malik has been creating waves in international cricket, all thanks to his pace. After his good show in IPL, he was fast-tracked into the Indian mix. Despite not getting ample opportunities, Umran has created a reputation for himself with his pace. Many cricketing legends hailed Umran Malik for his speed and length including Dale Steyn, Brett Lee, Sunil Gavaskar etc.

Sunil Gavaskar compared Umran Malik with Sachin Tendulkar while the speedster got his debut cap. As Gavaskar Said:

“The last time I got really excited at seeing an Indian player was Sachin Tendulkar. And after that I am excited to see Umran Malik. I do believe he should play,” Gavaskar had said during the India vs South Africa T20I series back in June when Umran had earned his maiden India call-up. Now, almost seven months after Gavaskar set the internet on fire with his massive compliment, Umran has reacted to it, saying he is grateful to the former India captain for his plaudits.

“Thank you, sir. If he gets excited seeing me, I am thankful. I obviously like it if someone says something good about me. For me, it’s a huge deal,” Umran told News24 Sports in an interview.

“See, whatever call I get regarding whichever cricket, I have to play. Be it Ranji or anything else. Even when I am not on National duty, I will play everything that comes my way. I am ready to play any and all format. Every cricketer dreams of wearing the Test jersey and hopefully, whenever I get the chance, I will give my best,” added Umran.