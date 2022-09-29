New Delhi: Ahead of the T20 World Cup starting in Australia next month, India have been dealt with a huge blow with pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah to be ruled out of the showpiece event due to back stress fracture. Earlier, before the first T20I between India and South Africa at Thiruvananthapuram, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had said that Bumrah was ruled out of Wednesday’s match after complaining of back pain during practice session on Tuesday.Also Read - Jasprit Bumrah Likely To Be Ruled Out of T20 World Cup, Here's How Twitter Reacted To Report

Why don’t #BCCI Pick & Groom Speedsters like #JaspritBumrah from Domestic, India A & Under19 Matches without Letting them Playing IPL That way We could’ve Fresh Legs that Can be used in#T20WorldCup2022

&Other ICC events Umran Malik & Moshin Khan Shouldn’t be neglected though pic.twitter.com/XbFD7ijDe6 — MTvalluvan (@MTvalluvan) September 29, 2022

Umran Malik should have been in the XI last 4 matches

Clueless Dravid keeps on having old Bhuvi https://t.co/98FLZcRAi0 — Advanced Apps (@WebprogrPRO) September 29, 2022

I feel Mohammed Shami would replace Jasprit Bumrah in the World Cup squad and Umran Malik can come in as a standby! Your thoughts? — Mohsin Kamal (@64MohsinKamal) September 29, 2022

Out of nowhere LMAO. Like straight out of nowhere. All this time had Avesh,Shami,Deepak Chahar,Umran Malik,Ravi Bishnoi in the picture. Had Kohli done this he’d be declared Hitler by the media now. https://t.co/MeljsZodTE — blehh (@sportscull) September 29, 2022

Mohsin Khan or Umran Malik is a more exciting option than Shami/Siraj for replacing Bumrah in the T20I WC squad. 🏏 — Nicket (@Nicket_S) September 29, 2022

Bumrah, who has a slinging action, puts a lot of pressure on his back during loading. Former West Indies pace bowling great Michael Holding had assessed that Bumrah was always a candidate for back injuries.