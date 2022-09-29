New Delhi: Ahead of the T20 World Cup starting in Australia next month, India have been dealt with a huge blow with pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah to be ruled out of the showpiece event due to back stress fracture. Earlier, before the first T20I between India and South Africa at Thiruvananthapuram, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had said that Bumrah was ruled out of Wednesday’s match after complaining of back pain during practice session on Tuesday.Also Read - Jasprit Bumrah Likely To Be Ruled Out of T20 World Cup, Here's How Twitter Reacted To Report
Bumrah, who has a slinging action, puts a lot of pressure on his back during loading. Former West Indies pace bowling great Michael Holding had assessed that Bumrah was always a candidate for back injuries.