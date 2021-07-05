UNC vs KAW Dream11 Team Prediction Asian Champions League

United City FC vs Kawasaki Frontale Dream11 Team Prediction Asian Champions League – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's UNC vs KAW at Lokomotiv Stadium: In another exciting encounter of Asian Champions League, United City FC will lock horns with the Kawasaki Frontale at the Lokomotiv Stadium on Monday. The Asian Champions League UNC vs KAW match will start at 7.30 PM IST – July 5. Kawasaki Frontale have been in fine form and they will like to extend their perfect record in the tournament so far. They sit at the top of the Group I points table with 3 wins in 3 matches. United City FC, on the other end, are going through a rough patch. They are lying at the bottom of the group with one draw and two losses in three matches. They have lost both of their last two games and they will be searching for the first win in the competition Here is the Asian Champions League Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and UNC vs KAW Dream11 Team Prediction, UNC vs KAW Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, UNC vs KAW Probable XIs Asian Champions League, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – United City FC vs Kawasaki Frontale, Fantasy Playing Tips – Asian Champions League.

TIME: The Asian Champions League match between Kawasaki Frontale and United City FC will kick-off at 7.30 PM IST – July 5.

VENUE: Lokomotiv Stadium.

UNC vs KAW My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – A. Pinthus

Defenders – Amin Nazari, Miki Yamane, J. Cardoso, Kyohei Noborizato

Midfielders – M. Ott, H. Minegishi, K. Mitoma, Y. Wakizaka

Strikers – Y. Kobayashi, Leandro Damiao

UNC vs KAW Probable Playing 11s

United City FC: Jun Badelic (GK), Amin Nazari, Sean Kane, Justin Baas, Jung Dah Won, Mike Ott, Mark Hartmann, Hikaru Minegishi, Jai Ingham, Stephan Schrock, Bienvenido Maranon.

Kawasaki Frontale: Kenta Tanno (GK), Miki Yamane, Kazuya Yamamura, Kyohei Noborizato, Shogo Taniguchi, Kaoru Mitoma, Yasuto Wakizaka, Kento Tachibanada, Ryota Ohshima, Leandro Damiao, Akihiro Ienaga.

UNC vs KAW Squads

United City FC: S. Schröck, A. Pinthus, J. Baas, Jeong Da-Hooeon, S. Kane, Bienve, O. Nazari, H. Minegishi, A. Nazari, M. Ott, J. Ingham, M. Hartmann, C. Dizon, A. Reed, P. Bugas, A. Marasigan.

Kawasaki Frontale: Leandro Damião, Y. Kobayashi, K. Mitoma, A. Ienaga, D. Tono, R. Hatate, M. Yamane, A. Tanaka, Jesiel, Y. Wakizaka, K. Chinen, S. Taniguchi, Jung Sung-Ryong, João Schmidt, K. Noborizato, S. Kurumaya, T. Hasegawa, K. Tanno, K. Tachibanada, K. Tsukagawa, K. Yamamura, Z. Issaka, K. Kozuka.

