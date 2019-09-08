The Indian Under-19 boys cricket team defeated the Pakistan Under-19 team by 67 runs, on Saturday, in the ongoing U-19 Asian in Sri Lanka. Opting to bat first, the Indian team posted a mammoth total of 306 and followed it with a brilliant bowling effort to bowl their opponents out for 245 at the De Soysa Park Stadium in Morutawa.

The ‘Boys in Blue’ did not have a great start to their innings after losing the first wicket early. But a partnership of 183 runs between Arjun Azad and Tilak Verma put India en route to a big total. Both the batsmen completed their centuries with Azad scoring 121 and Verma making 110.

The innings from Azad was graced with 11 fours and four maximums, while Verma hit 10 boundaries and one over boundary during his stay. Following them, there was not much contribution from the others as the next highest score by an Indian batter on the day was 18.

Arjun Azad is named the Man of the Match for a fantastic century at the top of the order, sharing a crucial 183-run stand with fellow centurion Tilak Varma!#INDvPAK #U19AsiaCup pic.twitter.com/5xFUUgdnx4 — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 7, 2019

Chasing, the Pakistani batsmen never looked as the unit which could chase a score of more than 300. Other than the captain Rohail Nazir, who batted brilliantly for his 117, no batsmen showed the intent which was required against a disciplined bowling display from the Indian colts.

Left-arm spinner Atharva Ankolekar was the star bolwer of the day for India as he bowled magnificently for his 3 wickets. He returned with an economical figure of 3/36 in his full quota of 10 overs. Medium pacers Vidyadhar Patil and Sushant Mishra contributed with a couple of wickets each.