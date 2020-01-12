ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 Full Schedule, Squad Details, Match Timings, India Full Squad

The ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 will be played in South Africa, starting January 17, with warm-up matches starting from January 12 . Hosts South Africa play Afghanistan in opening match of 24-day tournament which will be held across four cities and eight venues Defending champions India grouped along with New Zealand, Sri Lanka and first-timers Japan in league phase.

The United Arab Emirates and Canada are the other teams they will have to contend with in Group D of the 16-team tournament, the final of which is scheduled for 9 February.

he top 11 full Members in the last edition in New Zealand and the five regional champions, who have qualified for the event, will also play warm-up matches from 12-15 January in Johannesburg and Pretoria. Nigeria (Africa) also make an appearance for the first time along with Japan (East Asia Pacific). Nigeria (Africa) and Japan (East Asia Pacific) are joined by other regional qualifiers Canada (Americas), United Arab Emirates (Asia) and Scotland (Europe).

India have won the title four times, Australia have won three times, Pakistan have won it twice while England, South Africa and the West Indies have won once each.

GROUPS

Group A: India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Japan

Group B: Australia, England, West Indies, Nigeria

Group C: Pakistan, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe, Scotland

Group D: Afghanistan, South Africa, UAE, Canada

Schedule:

South Africa vs Afghanistan

De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley – January 17, 1:30 pm (IST)

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe

JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom – January 18, 1:30 pm

New Zealand vs Japan

Absa Puk Oval, Potchefstroom – January 18, 1:30 pm

UAE vs Canada

Manguang Oval, Bloemfontein – January 18, 1:30 pm

Australia vs West Indies

De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley – January 18, 1:30 pm

Pakistan vs Scotland

Absa Puk Oval, Potchefstroom – January 19, 1:30 pm

India vs Sri Lanka

Manguang Oval, Bloemfontein – January 19, 1:30 pm

England vs West Indies

De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley – January 20, 1:30 pm

Australia vs Nigeria

Country Club B Field, Kimberley – January 20, 1:30 pm

Bangladesh vs Scotland

Witrand Oval, Potchefstroom – January 21, 1:30 pm

India vs Japan

Manguang Oval, Bloemfontein – January 21, 1:30 pm

South Africa vs Canada

JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom – January 22, 1:30 pm

Afghanistan vs UAE

Absa Puk Oval, Potchefstroom – January 22, 1:30 pm

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe

Witrand Oval, Potchefstroom – January 22, 1:30 pm

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka

Manguang Oval, Bloemfontein – January 22, 1:30 pm

Australia vs England

De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley – January 23, 1:30 pm

West Indies vs Nigeria

Country Club B Field, Kimberley – January 23, 1:30 pm

Pakistan vs Bangladesh

JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom – January 24, 1:30 pm

Afghanistan vs Canada

Ibbies Oval, Potchefstroom – January 24, 1:30 pm

India vs New Zealand

Manguang Oval, Bloemfontein – January 24, 1:30 pm

Sri Lanka vs Japan

Absa Puk Oval, Potchefstroom – January 25, 1:30 pm

Zimbabwe vs Scotland

Witrand Oval, Potchefstroom – January 25, 1:30 pm

South Africa vs UAE

Manguang Oval, Bloemfontein – January 25, 1:30 pm

England vs Nigeria

De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley – January 25, 1:30 pm

Quarter Final 1

JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom – January 28, 1:30 pm

Quarter Final 2

Willowmoore Park, Benoni – January 29, 1:30 pm

Quarter Final 3

JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom – January 30, 1:30 pm

Quarter Final 4

Willowmoore Park, Benoni – January 31, 1:30 pm

Semi Final 1

JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom – February 04, 1:30 pm

Semi Final 2

JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom – February 06, 1:30 pm

Final

JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom – February 10, 1:30 pm

SQUADS

Afghanistan

Farhan Zakhil (c), Noor Ahmad, Sediqullah Atal, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Fazal Haque, Imran Mir, Jamshid Miralikhil, Abid Mohammadi, Ishaq Mohammadi (wk), Asif Musazai, Abdul Rahman, Abidullah Taniwal, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Zadran, Zohaib Zamankhil

Australia

Cooper Connolly, Oliver Davies, Sam Fanning, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey, Lachlan Hearne, Corey Kelly, Liam Marshall, Todd Murphy, Patrick Rowe, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Scott, Bradley Simpson, Connor Sully, Matthew Willans

Bangladesh

Akbar Ali (c), Towhid Hridoy (vc), Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Avishek Das, Parvez Hossain Emon, Rakibul Hasan, Tanzid Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shahadat Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Murad, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mohammad Shahin

Canada

Ashtan Deosammy (c), Harmandeep Singh Bedi, Benjamin Calitz, Arshdeep Dhaliwal, Gurjot Gosal, Rishiv Joshi, Muhammad Kamal, Akhil Kumar, Nicholas Manohar, Mihir Patel, Randhir Sandhu, Eshan Sensarma, Raqib Shamsudeen, Ayush Verma, Udaybir Walia

England

George Balderson (c), Kasey Aldridge, Ben Charlesworth, Tom Clark, Jordan Cox, Scott Currie, Blake Cullen, Harry Duke, Joey Evison, Lewis Goldsworthy, Jack Haynes, George Hill, Dan Mousley, Hamidullah Qadri, Sam Young

India

Priyam Garg (c), Dhruv Jurel (vc, wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Divyaansh Saxena, Shashwat Rawat, Divyansh Joshi, Shubhang Hegde, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Atharva Ankolekar, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Sushant Mishra, Vidyadhar Patil

Japan

Marcus Thurgate (c, wk), Neel Date (vc), Max Clements, Tushar Chaturvedi, Kento Ota-Dobell, Ishaan Fartyal, Sora Ichiki

Leon Mehlig, Masato Morita, Shu Noguchi, Yugandhar Retharekar, Debashish Sahoo, Reiji Suto, Kazumasa Takahashi, Ashley Thurgate

New Zealand

Jesse Tashkoff (c), Adithya Ashok, Kristian Clarke, Hayden Dickson, Joey Field, David Hancock, Simon Keene, Fergus Lellman

Nicholas Lidstone, Rhys Mariu, William O’Rourke, Ben Pomare, Quinn Sunde, Beckham Wheeler-Greenall, Oliver White

Nigeria

Sylvester Okpe (c), Mohameed Taiwo (vc), Rasheed Abolarin, Peter Aho, Miracle Akhigbe, Shehu Audu, Oche Boniface Isaac Danladi, Miracle Ikaige, Akhere Isesele, Abdulrahman Jimoh, Samuel Mba, Olayinka Olaleye, Sulaimon Runsewe, Ifeanyichukwu Uboh

Pakistan

Rohail Nazir (c, wk), Haider Ali (vc), Abbas Afridi, Qasim Akram, Aamir Ali, Abdul Bangalzai, Mohammad Haris, Fahad Munir, Mohammad Huraira, Tahir Hussain, Amir Khan, Arish Ali Khan, Mohammad Irfan Khan, Mohammad Shehzad, Mohammad Wasim

Scotland

Angus Guy (c), Daniel Cairns, Jamie Cairns, Jasper Davidson, Ben Davidson, Sean Fischer-Keogh, Callum Grant, Rory Hanley, Tom Mackintosh, Durness Mackay-Champion, Euan McBeth, Liam Naylor, Charlie Pee, Kess Sajjad, Uzzair Shah

South Africa

Bryce Parsons (c), Khanya Cotani (vc), Luke Beaufort, Jonathan Bird, Merrick Brett, Achille Cloete, Gerald Coetzee, Tyrese Karelse, Mondli Khumalo, Jack Lees, Andrew Louw, Levert Manje, Odirile Modimokoane, Pheku Moletsane, Tiaan van Vuuren

Sri Lanka

Nipun Dananjaya (c), Ashian Daniel, Sonal Dinusha, Thaveesha Kahaduwaarachchi, Dilshan Madushanka, Kamil Mishara, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Navod Paranavithana, Matheesha Pathirana, Ravindu Rasantha, Mohammed Shamaaz, Amshi de Silva, Sudeera Thilakaratne, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Chamindu Wijesinghe

United Arab Emirates

Aryan Lakra (c), Vriitya Aravind, Chathiyan Dashan, Muhammad Farazuddin, Jonathan Figy, Osama Hassan, Palaniapan Meiyappan, Rishabh Mukherjee, Ali Naseer, Wasi Shah, Alishan Sharafu, Sanchit Sharma, Kai Smith, Akasha Tahir, Ansh Tandon

West Indies

Kimani Melius (c), Kelvon Anderson, Daniel Beckford, Matthew Forde, Joshua James, Mbeki Joseph, Leonardo Julien, Avinash Mahabirsingh, Kirk McKenzie, Antonio Morris, Ashmead Nedd, Matthew Patrick, Jayden Seales, Ramon Simmonds, Nyeem Young

Zimbabwe

Dion Myers (c), Wesley Madhevere (vc), Emmanuel Bawa, Priviledge Chesa, Gareth Chirawu, Ahomed Rameez Ebrahim, Dylan Grant, Brandon James, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tadiwanashe Nyangani, Luke Oldknow, Samuel Ruwisi, Dane Schadendorf, Milton Shumba, Taurayi Tugwete