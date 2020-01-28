Live Updates

  • 7:11 PM IST

    WICKET! Australia lose their fifth wicket, the bowling change has worked for India. Patrick Rowe gets a thick edge off Kartik Tyagi and the keeper takes it cleanly. That’s the fourth wicket for Kartik Tyagi, who has broken a stubborn 51-run stand. India U19 in the driver’s seat now, Australia U19 68/5 in 20.5 overs

  • 6:44 PM IST

    Australia is trying not to lose any more wickets. The run rate may be slow but they are keeping their wickets intact which is a good thing from their point of view. 52 for four in 15 overs DRINKS

  • 6:15 PM IST

    Australia struggling after a dreadful start. They are trying to get their chase back on track but it will not be easy. The Indian bowlers are right on top and are not giving an inch.

  • 5:49 PM IST

    WICKET! Kartik Tyagi on fire as he claims his third wicket. Oliver Davies goes for 2. Australia U19 19/4

  • 5:39 PM IST

    WICKET! The second one for Karthik Tyagi, full in-swinging yorker on to the stumps and that’s the end of Lachlan Hearne. Australia U19 in tatters at 4/3

  • 5:37 PM IST

    WICKET! Another one falls – Kartik Tyagi with the big wicket of Australia U19 skipper Mackenzie Harvey leg before wicket

  • 5:33 PM IST

    WICKET! Run out of the first ball as Jake Fraser-Mcourk goes without facing a delivery. Dream start this for India. AUS 0/1 in 0.1 overs in chase of 234 to win

  • 5:21 PM IST

    Atharva Ankolekar and Ravi Bishnoi saved India Under-19 the blushes in their quarterfinal match against Australia in the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020, helping their team to a competitive 233/9 at Potchefstroom on Tuesday. India Under-19, who have been in dominant form with the bat faltered at the start after being put in to bat but recovered courtesy a 61-run stand for the seventh wicket between Bishnoi and Ankolekar.

  • 5:21 PM IST

    India Under-19, who have been in dominant form with the bat faltered at the start after being put in to bat but recovered courtesy a 61-run stand for the seventh wicket between Bishnoi and Ankolekar.

  • 4:15 PM IST

    OUT! India six down for 144 as Siddhesh Veer holes out to Murphy at deep third man. A second wicket grabbed by Corey Kelly. It’s all falling apart for the defending champions

With three out of three victories, defending champions India have been on a roll in the ongoing ICC Under 19 World Cup 2020. The India colts have comfortably beaten the likes of Sri Lanka, Japan and New Zealand in the group stages to send out a strong statement to the rest of the teams. As we progress to the knockout rounds of the showpiece event, India will begin his quest to extend their unbeaten run as they face Australia in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.