  • 5:39 PM IST

    WICKET! The second one for Karthik Tyagi, full in-swinging yorker on to the stumps and that’s the end of Lachlan Hearne. Australia U19 in tatters at 4/3

  • 5:37 PM IST

    WICKET! Another one falls – Kartik Tyagi with the big wicket of Australia U19 skipper Mackenzie Harvey leg before wicket

  • 5:33 PM IST

    WICKET! Run out of the first ball as Jake Fraser-Mcourk goes without facing a delivery. Dream start this for India. AUS 0/1 in 0.1 overs in chase of 234 to win

  • 5:21 PM IST

    Atharva Ankolekar and Ravi Bishnoi saved India Under-19 the blushes in their quarterfinal match against Australia in the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020, helping their team to a competitive 233/9 at Potchefstroom on Tuesday. India Under-19, who have been in dominant form with the bat faltered at the start after being put in to bat but recovered courtesy a 61-run stand for the seventh wicket between Bishnoi and Ankolekar.

  • 5:21 PM IST

  • 4:15 PM IST

    OUT! India six down for 144 as Siddhesh Veer holes out to Murphy at deep third man. A second wicket grabbed by Corey Kelly. It’s all falling apart for the defending champions

  • 4:05 PM IST

    Australia in control at the moment, Murphy operating, he has been the pick of their bowlers with two wickets. The going has been tough for India and it looks like their bowlers have to come good to make it difficult for Australia.

  • 3:59 PM IST

    After 35 overs India are 132 for five.

  • 3:49 PM IST

    A lot depends on Veer now. India needs at least 200 to give their bowlers something to bowl at. 120 for five in 33 overs.

  • 3:41 PM IST

    The run rate has dipped after Jaiswal’s departure. Even the singles are hard to come by. Things are not looking good for India. OUT… Jurel’s patience finally runs out. HE falls prey to Murphy. 115 for five in 31 overs.

India U19 vs Australia U19, Live, Blog, Score and Updates, Quarterfinal 1

With three out of three victories, defending champions India have been on a roll in the ongoing ICC Under 19 World Cup 2020. The India colts have comfortably beaten the likes of Sri Lanka, Japan and New Zealand in the group stages to send out a strong statement to the rest of the teams. As we progress to the knockout rounds of the showpiece event, India will begin his quest to extend their unbeaten run as they face Australia in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.