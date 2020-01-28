Live Updates

  • 2:31 PM IST
    OUT! Australia deal India back-to-back blows. Toddy Murphy Removes Tilak Varma courtesy a wonderful catch by skipper Mackenzie. New batsman Priyam Garg gets off the mark first ball with a boundary through covers. India U19 48/2 in 13 overs.
  • 2:20 PM IST

    Wicket! Australia rewarded for some disciplined bowling first up. After numerous plays and misses, opener Divyaansh Saxena offers a faint inner edge to Corey Kelly to be dismissed for 14. Australia have kept it tight with some high-class bowling in the first over, allowing India to score just 36 for the loss one one wicket

  • 1:51 PM IST

    End of Over 4, India 12 without loss: Australia bowlers have started well, keeping things tight against India’s openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Divyaansh Saxena. Connor Sully just beat Saxena outside off three times in a row. Jaiswal has hit a four and a six each.

  • 1:17 PM IST
    India in this under-19 World Cup
    Vs Sri Lanka – won by 90 runs
    Vs Japan – won by 10 wickets
    Vs New Zealand – won by 44 runs (DLS method)

    Australia in this under-19 World Cup
    Vs West Indies – lost by 3 wickets
    Vs Nigeria – won by 10 wickets
    Vs England – won by 2 wickets (On the final ball)

  • 1:16 PM IST
    India U19 (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyansh Saxena, Tilak Varma, Priyam Garg(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Siddhesh Veer, Atharva Ankolekar, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh

    Australia U19 (Playing XI): Sam Fanning, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey(c), Lachlan Hearne, Oliver Davies, Patrick Rowe(w), Corey Kelly, Connor Sully, Tanveer Sangha, Todd Murphy, Matthew Willans
  • 1:16 PM IST

    TOSS: India to bat after Australia win toss and elect to field.

With three out of three victories, defending champions India have been on a roll in the ongoing ICC Under 19 World Cup 2020. The India colts have comfortably beaten the likes of Sri Lanka, Japan and New Zealand in the group stages to send out a strong statement to the rest of the teams. As we progress to the knockout rounds of the showpiece event, India will begin his quest to extend their unbeaten run as they face Australia in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.