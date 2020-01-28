Live Updates

  • 4:05 PM IST

    Australia in control at the moment, Murphy operating, he has been the pick of their bowlers with two wickets. The going has been tough for India and it looks like their bowlers have to come good to make it difficult for Australia.

  • 3:59 PM IST

    After 35 overs India are 132 for five.

  • 3:49 PM IST

    A lot depends on Veer now. India needs at least 200 to give their bowlers something to bowl at. 120 for five in 33 overs.

  • 3:41 PM IST

    The run rate has dipped after Jaiswal’s departure. Even the singles are hard to come by. Things are not looking good for India. OUT… Jurel’s patience finally runs out. HE falls prey to Murphy. 115 for five in 31 overs.

  • 3:35 PM IST

    Veer and Jurel now need to get India back on track after the loss of Jaiswal, who has been the backbone of the Indian batting throughout the tournament. 107 for four in 29 overs.

  • 3:25 PM IST

    OUT… Sangha gets his man, What a timely wicket for Australia, Jaiswal departs. He looked to pull a short delivery, unfortunately for him, the ball hit his leg and rolled onto the stumps. Jaiswal out for 62 off 82 balls.

  • 3:21 PM IST

    SIX Jaiswal gets down on his knees and sweeps it for the maximum and then follows it up with a FOUR. He is looking to up the ante. He needs to get India U19 out of the woods in this knockout game. 99 for three in 24 overs.

  • 3:12 PM IST

    The Australian U19 have been very disciplined with their bowling and that has kept a lid on the Indian batsmen. They have not given anything loose to the Indian counterparts to cash in on. Jaiswal is keeping the scoreboard ticking. 87 for three in 23 overs.

  • 3:05 PM IST

    Jaiswal is well-set and should look to continue. He is taking his time, leaving balls and playing it along the ground. India do not need to panic as they have lost three wickets already and they need to get a good score on the board and give their bowlers something substantial to bowl at.

  • 2:48 PM IST

    BOWLED HIM! India Under 19 in trouble as skipper Priyam Garg is cleaned up by Connor Sully. The Aussies are all over the Indians at the moment, Three down for 54 and Sully is pumped. Dhruv Jurel is the new batsman.

India U19 vs Australia U19, Live, Blog, Score and Updates, Quarterfinal 1

With three out of three victories, defending champions India have been on a roll in the ongoing ICC Under 19 World Cup 2020. The India colts have comfortably beaten the likes of Sri Lanka, Japan and New Zealand in the group stages to send out a strong statement to the rest of the teams. As we progress to the knockout rounds of the showpiece event, India will begin his quest to extend their unbeaten run as they face Australia in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.