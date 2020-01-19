Live Updates

  • 5:00 PM IST

    Veer joins the party, now both the Indian cricketers have upped the ante. It seems India could also get to 300 if they go at 12 per over from here on in.

  • 4:50 PM IST

    Jurel is playing an important cameo and looks good. He should not lose his wicket. He holds the key for a good finish for India. He is on 41 off 36 balls.

  • 4:47 PM IST

    India loses skipper Priyam Garg for 56. They will look to get to about 280-290, but for that to happen, they need to go hard at the Lankans from now. Veer and Jurel are in the middle. India U19 is 241 for 4 in 44 overs

  • 3:20 PM IST
    OUT! Edged and Taken. Jaiswal’s innings comes to an end at 59. India U19 112/2 in 21.2 overs.
  • 3:18 PM IST

    Jaiswal Fifty Drives India U19: Seventh boundary for Yashasvi Jaiswal brings up his half-century off 70 balls. India U19 are 109 for 1 in 21 overs

  • 3:03 PM IST

    Sri Lanka U19 have completed 18 overs and the Indian colts continue to look in no discomfort, Jaiswal looks in fine nick and is approaching a half-century having struck six boundaries so far. Verma is 11 off 18. India 92 for 1

  • 2:32 PM IST

    OUT! Breakthrough for Sri Lanka as India lose their first wicket. Divyaansh Saxena plays a pull shot but doesn’t control it and perishes for 23. Amshi de Silva gets the wicket. New batsman is Tilak Verma, India 68 for 1 after 12

  • 2:22 PM IST

    50 up for India Under 19: Jaiswal and Saxena continuing to do the good work. Jaiswal has upped his pace collective three quick boundaries to bring up India’s 50 for the loss of no wickets in 10 overs. So far so good.

  • 2:08 PM IST

    UPDATE: Six overs have been bowled and India have started off cautiously. Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Divyaansh Saxena, with a boundary each, are showing no urgency and have taken the score to 34/0.

  • 1:20 PM IST
    TEAM NEWS

    India U19 (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyansh Saxena, Tilak Varma, Priyam Garg(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Siddhesh Veer, Shubhang Hegde, Sushant Mishra, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Singh, Kartik Tyagi

    Sri Lanka U19 (Playing XI): Kamil Mishara(w), Navod Paranavithana, Ravindu Rasantha, Thaveesha Kahaduwaarachchi, Nipun Dananjaya(c), Sonal Dinusha, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Ashian Daniel, Amshi de Silva, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana

Defending champions India will start their ICC Under 19 World Cup 2020 campaign against Sri Lanka on Sunday in a Group A clash at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein. The four-time champions will look to make it five. The Priyam Garg-led side plays three matches in the group stage. They will lock horns with Sri Lanka, Japan and then New Zealand.

Going by their recent record against the Lankans, India start favourites. In the last five games, India played against the Lankans, the Men in Blue have won three and the Nipun Dananjaya-led outfit has won merely a solitary match. The most recent match in the Asia Youth Cup was abandoned.

India goes into the encounter with momentum on their side with comprehensive wins in warm-up games against Afghanistan and Zimbabwe. India beat Afghanistan by a massive 211 runs and Zimbabwe by 23 runs.

Tilak Varma and Garg were the highest run-getters for India in the two warm-up games. Varma scored half-centuries in both the games with the highest of 73 not out. Skipper Garg slammed a half-century and scored at an impressive strike rate of 114.73.