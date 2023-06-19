By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
UNE vs BUG Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS Romania T10 League 2023 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – UNEFS vs Bucharest Gladiators, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County at 11:45 AM IST June 19, Monday
Here is the ECS Romania T10 League 2023 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and UNE vs BUG Dream11 Team Prediction, UNE vs BUG Fantasy Cricket Prediction, UNE vs BUG Playing 11s ECS Romania T10 League 2023, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – UNEFS vs Bucharest Gladiators, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS Romania T10 League 2023.
UNE vs BUG Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS Romania T10 League 2023 Fantasy Hints: Here is the ECS Romania T10 League 2023 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and UNE vs BUG Dream11 Team Prediction, UNE vs BUG Fantasy Cricket Prediction, UNE vs BUG Playing 11s ECS Romania T10 League 2023, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – UNEFS vs Bucharest Gladiators, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS Romania T10 League 2023. UNE vs BUG Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS Romania T10 League 2023 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – UNEFS vs Bucharest Gladiators, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County at 11:45 AM IST June 19, Monday.
Also Read:
- ODJ vs OPA Dream11 Team Prediction, Odisha Cricket League T20 Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Odisha Jaguars vs Odisha Panthers, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Driems Ground in Cuttack on Monday, 8.30 AM IST June 19, Monday
- ENT vs SR Dream11 Team Prediction, Maharashtra Premier League T20 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain –Eagle Nashik Titans vs Solapur Royals, Playing 11s For Today’s Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Mumbai at 2.00 PM IST June 18, Sunday
- ODT vs OPU Dream11 Team Prediction, Odisha Cricket League T20 Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Pumas, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Driems Ground in Cuttack on Sunday, 1.30 PM IST June 18, Sunday
TOSS – The ECS Romania T10 League 2023 toss between UNEFS vs Bucharest Gladiators will take place at 11:15 AM (IST).
You may like to read
Time – 11:45 AM IST
Venue: Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County.
UNE vs BUG Dream11 Team
Wicketkeepers: M Yasir (VC)
Batters: L Dushantha, A Muhammad, W Rana
Bowlers: P Florin, D Kalu, A Ali
All-Rounders: M Moiz, A Sharma, R Gill(C), Y Jutt
UNE vs BUG Probable XI
UNEFS: M.Yasir (wk), A.Muhammad, W.Rana, S.Alam, R.Gill, Y.Jutt, H.Ali, P.Florin, A.Ali, A.Rehman, F.Ghulam
Bucharest Gladiators: R.Ranasinghe (wk), I.Haider, L.Dushantha, T.Buddika, M.Moiz, A.Sharma, M.Koli, A.Perera, D.Kalu, W.Ahmed-II, J.Khadka
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.