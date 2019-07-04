2019 Cricket World Cup: With Pakistan’s chances next to over after England beat New Zealand by 119 runs. While England has sealed their semi-final berth, Kiwi’s need to now start planning their entry. Pakistan needs more than a miracle to go through and by all likelihood, they will not make it. After Pakistan’s first defeat to Windies and then the win, fans pulled out a stunning fact. The facts revealed that Pakistan had a similar run in 1992 when they won the Cup under Imran Khan’s leadership. The pattern kept surprising fans as Pakistan’s run followed that script. So this is what Pakistan needs to do to qualify for the semi-finals:

If Pakistan make 350, they need to bowl Bangladesh out for 38

If Pakistan score 400, they need to bowl Bangladesh out for 84

If Bangladesh bat first, there is no chance of Pakistan qualifying

Here is how fans mocked Pakistan over their chances:

Paise khila do Bangladesh ko. 1992 main bhi yahi hua tha pic.twitter.com/bdhCG6UKJN — SureThing (@Lawgical_) July 3, 2019

New Zealand conversation to Pakistan team When have a chance to qualify Pakistan in worldcup semifinal that it ‘ make 350 in first batting and make a all out Bangladesh in 50 run ‘ #ENGvNZ #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/O6SCGIt6Mu — Suthar Jayesh (@SutharJayeshku2) July 3, 2019

So if Bangladesh win a toss and elects to bat first on Friday then the World Cup campaign over for Pakistan. Unfortunately Bangladesh was not there in 1992 to predict what will happen in that game. — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) July 3, 2019

1992 mein bhi Pakistan yehi flight se ghar gayi thi pic.twitter.com/sPymKaFAF3 — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) July 3, 2019

England entered the World Cup semifinals for the first time since the 1992 edition, beating an erring New Zealand by 119 runs to fuel their “dream” of winning a maiden title. Jonny Bairstow, who smashed 106 off 99 balls to become the first Englishman to score back-to-back hundreds in a World Cup, was mainly responsible for taking the hosts to 305 for eight on a pitch that got slower as the game progressed. (SCORECARD)