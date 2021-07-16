UNI vs BAN Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Romania

United CC vs Baneasa CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Romania- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's UNI vs BAN at Vlasiei Cricket Ground: In matches no. 17 and 18 of the ECS T10 Romania tournament on Friday, United CC will take on Baneasa CC at the Vlasiei Cricket Ground. The ECS T10 Romania UNI vs BAN match will start at 11:30 AM IST and 1:30 PM IST – July 16. United CC kick-started their campaign on an emphatic note with two back-to-back victories over against Bucharest Gladiators. But later on, they lost their form and managed to win only one of their next 4 matches. They are occupying the 3rd spot in the standings with 6 points. On the other hand, Baneasa CC are in danger of getting knocked out of the competition if they don't win their remaining two matches. Currently, they are at the bottom of the ECS T10 Romania table with 2 points.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Romania toss between United CC and Baneasa CC will take place at 11 AM IST – July 16.

Time: 11:30 AM IST.

Venue: Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground.

UNI vs BAN My Dream11 Team

WICKETKEEPERS: Rohit Kumar, Abdul Shakoor

BATSMEN: Stan Ahuja, Ramesh Satheesan (c), Ali Hussain

ALL-ROUNDERS: Rajesh Kumar, Parminder Mann (VC), Muhammad Mashal

BOWLERS: Syed Ali Zain, Ali Zawwar, Muhammad Akmal

UNI vs BAN Probable Playing XIs

United CC: Ramesh Satheesan (C), Stan Ahuja, Shantanu Vashisht, Ali Zawwar, Ali Hussain, Rohit Kumar, Ali Jawad, Dharmendra Manani, Rajesh Kumar, Aftab Ahmed Kayani, Syed Ali Zain.

Baneasa CC: Muhammad Mashal, Sheriyar Sohail (wk), Abdul Shakoor (C), Parminder Mann, Adnan Hanif, Mahesh Prasanna, Zafar Ullah, Muhammad Akmal, Janaka Samantha, Supinder Hayer, Mohammad Forkan.

UNI vs BAN Squads

United CC: Rohit Kumar, Aftab Kayani, Ali Hussain, Rajesh Kumar, Shantanu Vashisht, Sudeep Thakur, Ali Jawad, Lalit Panjabi, Stan Ahuja, Ali Zain, Divakharr Sundararajan, Mady Kayani, Marian Gherasim, Rovinaka Ransilu, Zawwar Ali, Kaustubh Chavan, Laurentiu Gharasim, Manani Dharmendra, Ramesh Satheesan.

Baneasa CC: Jegan Murugan, Mahesh Prasanna, Pradeep Priyankara, Supinder Hayer, Talha Tariq, Abdul Shakoor, Sheriyar Sohail, Bilal Shah, Waqar Abbasi, Wasif Sharif, Adnan Hanif, Ijaz Hussain, Muhammad Mashal, Parminder Mann, Umair Rauif.

