UNI vs BUG Dream11 Team Prediction

New Delhi: UNI vs BUG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, ECS T10 Romania: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable Playing XIs For United vs Bucharest Gladiators, 11:30 AM, 1:30 PM IST, July 12.

United and Bucharest Gladiators will take on each other in matches 1 & 2 of ECS T10 Romania at Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County, on Monday. Both the teams will look to get a good start to their campaign in the tournament.

United vs Bucharest Gladiators Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Romania – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of UNI vs BUG, ECS T10 Romania, United Dream11 Team Player List, Bucharest Gladiators Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips United vs Bucharest Gladiators, Online Cricket Tips United vs Bucharest Gladiators ECS T10 Romania, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Romania.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Romania toss between United vs Bucharest Gladiators will take place at 11 AM and 1 PM IST – July 12.

Time: 11:30 and 1:30 PM IST.

Venue: Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County.

UNI vs BUG My Dream11 Team

Imran Haider, Ali Jawad, Ali Hussain, Stan Ahuja, Moiz Muhammad, Cosmin Zavoiu, Pavel Florin, Rajesh Kumar, Zawwar Ali, Aftab Kayani, Vimalraj Poosanam

Captain: Rajesh Kumar Vice-captain: Moiz Muhammad

UNI vs BUG Probable Playing XIs

United Manani Dharmendra, Ramesh Satheesan, Ali Zain, Aftab Kayani, Rajesh Kumar, Shantanu Vashisht, Lalit Panjabi, Stan Ahuja, Ali Jawad, Ali Hussain, Zawwar Ali.

Bucharest Gladiators Cosmin Zavoiu, Pavel Florin, Imran Haider, Esanka Rumesh Priyadharshana, Satish Kumar, Moiz Muhammad, Vimalraj Poosanam, Regan Francis, Shajeel Muhammad, Binod Nepali, Kokulan Subramaniyam.

UNI vs BUG Squads

United Kaustubh Chavan, Laurentiu Gharasim, Manani Dharmendra, Ramesh Satheesan, Rohit Kumar, Ali Zain, Divakharr Sundararajan, Mady Kayani, Marian Gherasim, Rovinaka Ransilu, Zawwar Ali, Aftab Kayani, Ali Hussain, Rajesh Kumar, Shantanu Vashisht, Sudeep Thakur, Ali Jawad, Lalit Panjabi, Stan Ahuja.

Bucharest Gladiators Cosmin Zavoiu, Esanka Rumesh Priyadharshana, Satish Kumar, Vimalraj Poosanam, Manmeet Koli, Pavel Florin, Binod Nepali, Kokulan Subramaniyam, Moiz Muhammad, Patras Masih, Regan Francis, Shajeel Muhammad, Zameer Mushtaq, Imran Haider, Shalitha Prabath

