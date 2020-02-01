The government on Saturday announced it’s allocation Rs 2826.92 crore to the sports budget for the 2020-21 financial cycle, a mere increase of Rs 50 crore from the revised estimates of the previous cycle.

The major chunk of it has gone towards their flagship Khelo India programme which means less for the other heads.

A substantial hike of Rs 291.42 crore has been given to Khelo India, a programmes that promotes development of sports at the grassroots and youth level.

On the other hand, National Sports Federations have taken the biggest hit as they will receive Rs 245 crore. When compared to the 2019-20 Union Budget, it is Rs 55 crore less than the revised Rs 300. 85 for the last cycle.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has also slashed the amount reserved for the incentives for sportspersons from Rs 111 crore to Rs 70 crore.

National Sports Development Fund will get Rs 50.00 crore for 2020-21 which is 27.15 crore less than the last year.

The government also decided to reduce the allocation to Sports Authority of India (SAI) from the revised Rs 615 crore to Rs 500 crore. The SAI is the nodal organisation to manage nationals camps, provide infrastructure, equipment and other logistics to the country’s sportspersons.

The allocation for the 2010 Commonwealth Games-SAI stadia renovation has also been cut to Rs 75 crore from Rs 96 crore last year.

However, National Welfare Fund for Sportspersons will continue to get the same amount of Rs 2 crore as earlier, while, at Rs 50 crore, there was also no change in the allocation for the enhancement of sports facilities in Jammu and Kashmir.

But the Laxmi Bai National Institute of Physical Education will see a windfall. It was earlier getting Rs 5 crore which has been increased 11 times to Rs 55 crore.

In the budget for 2019-20, Rs 2216.92 was allocated for sports but it was later revised to 2776.92.

With PTI inputs