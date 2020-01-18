Union Minister Arjun Munda has been elected as the president of the suspended Archery Association of India (AAI) on Saturday. The elections for the various AAI positions were held in New Delhi in the presence of three observers.

Munda beat his rival retired IAS officer BVP Rao of Assam Archery Association 34-18.

The entire Munda panel secured majority share of votes and have been elected for a full four-year tenure.

The elections were held in accordance with the order passed by Delhi High Court. World Archery (WA) sent it observer Kazi Rajib Uddin Ahmed Chapol who will now send his report to the global body.

Based on Chapol’s report, WA will consider conditional lifting of AAI suspension.

Munda, a three-time Jharkhand Chief Minister, assured that the faith put in his team will be repaid. “The faith placed in my team for the next four years is overwhelming and gives us strength with a sense of responsibility at the same time to work vigorously for fulfilling the aspirations of the association and to make the country a superpower in the world map,” Munda said in a statement.

He continued, “I assure all the people those who are connected with archery directly or indirectly and our countrymen that their expectations from the game of archery will be met.”

The first priority for AAI is now getting the suspension lifted and providing the requisite facilities for Indian archers preparing for the Tokyo Olympics to be held later this year.

“Lifting ban of the World Archery, restoring the recognition status of the Association with the Ministry of Sports, setting up more more archery academics, streamlining the activities of the Association, generating funds through sponsorships etc are in our priority list,” Munda said.

India have already secured a team quota in men’s and one individual quota in women’s section.

“Securing full quota places in women category for Tokyo Olympics, preparing Indian team for Olympics, international events providing all necessary facilities are our priorities,” Munda said.

While Rao congratulated Munda on his win, he did claim that reforms in sports administration has slowed down but vowed to continue fighting for it. “I don’t see the light at the end of the tunnel, the fight for reforms will continue. Reforms in sports administration has slowed down under Modi government, particularly under former Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore,” Rao said.

“The Sports Code clearly stipulates that 25 per cent of sports persons should be in the management of sports associations. I am glad I was elected as the President of Archery Association when archery Olympians we’re allowed to vote in the last election. I only hope due voice is given to sports persons in the affairs of their own sport,” he added.

Elected Members

President: Arjun Munda (Jharkhand)

Secretary General: Pramod Chandurkar (Maharashtra)

Senior Vice-President: Capt Abhimanyu Sindhu (Haryana)

Vice-Presidents: Amarinder Singh (Chandigarh), Rupak Debroy (Tripura), K K Jadam (Rajasthan), Rupesh Kar (Bengal), Chetan Kavleka (Goa), Kailash Murarka (Chhattisgarh), Paia Banylla War Nongbri (Meghalaya), D K Vidyarthi (MP)

Joint Secretary: Dinesh Bhil (Gujarat), K B Gurung (Sikkim), Ram Niwas Hooda (Haryana), Sumanta Mohanty (Jharkhand), Komjum Ribba (Arunachal), Joris Paulose Ummacheril (Kerala) and Shihan Hussaini (TN).

Treasurer: Rajendar Singh Tomar (Uttaranchal).