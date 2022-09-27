Dubai: An incredible effort from United Arab Emirates (UAE) gave Bangladesh a run for their money in the first T20 match where the hosts fell 7 runs short of the target. Bangladesh are certainly favourites to win the series, however, one cannot ignore UAE’s fightback in the 1st T20. Can they do a repeat performance under the leadership of Chundangapoyil Rizwan.Also Read - India vs England Women, 3rd ODI Highlights: Jhulan Goswami Ends Her Career On A High, IND Won By 16 Runs

Here are the details of when and where to watch India vs Australia 3rd T20I online and on TV in India. Also Read - Pakistan vs England 3rd T20I Highlights, Cricket Scorecard, National Stadium, Karachi

Where will the UAE vs BAN 2nd T20I 2022 take place?

United Arab Emirates vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I match will take place at Dubai International Stadium. Also Read - IND vs AUS 2nd T20 Highlights: Rohit Stars As India Breeze Past Australia By 6 Wickets To Level Series 1-1

United Arab Emirates vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I Live Match TV Channel?

United Arab Emirates vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I match can be streamed online on the FanCode App.

Where can you watch UAE vs BAN 2nd T20I 2022 on TV in India?

United Arab Emirates vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I match will be telecasted live on FanCode in India.

When will UAE vs BAN 2nd T20I 2022 Start in India?

United Arab Emirates vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I match will start on September 27, Friday 7:30 PM IST.

Squads:

Bangladesh Squad: Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Sabbir Rahman, Litton Das, Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan(w/c), Nasum Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Taskin Ahmed, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Rishad Hossain

United Arab Emirates Squad: Muhammad Waseem, Chirag Suri, Aryan Lakra, Vriitya Aravind(w), Chundangapoyil Rizwan(c), Basil Hameed, Aayan Afzal Khan, Zawar Farid, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Sabir Ali, Ahmed Raza, Zahoor Khan, Sultan Ahmed, Fahad Nawaz, Alishan Sharafu, Sanchit Sharma, Kashif Daud