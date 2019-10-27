Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team United Arab Emirates vs Canada Prediction ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 42 UAE vs CAN at Abu Dhabi: In match no. 42 of ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019, hosts United Arab Emirates will lock horns with Canada at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. This match will be the final league match of the tournament. Both UAE and Canada have won three games each and find themselves in the middle of the points table with the only NRR separating the two sides. Both sides are evenly matched on paper, but it all boils down as to which side brings out their best on the day. UAE has experience inconsistency although they come into this game on the back of a big win against Nigeria. Nevertheless, both sides will eye a win to seal a third-place finish in Group B.

TOSS – The toss between Papua New Guinea vs Kenya will take place at 8.30 PM IST on October 27

Time: 9:00 PM IST on October 27

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

My Dream11 Team

Hamza Tariq, Chirag Suri (vice-captain), Navneet Dhaliwal, Muhammad Usman, Nitish Kumar (captain), Rohan Mustafa, Zawar Farid, Dillon Heyliger, Ahmed Raza, Sultan Ahmed, Romesh Eranga

UAE vs CAN Probable Playing XIs

United Arab Emirates (Probable XI): Rohan Mustafa, Zawar Farid, Chirag Suri, Muhammad Usman, Waheed Ahmed, Mohammad Boota (wicketkeeper), Sultan Ahmed, Ahmed Raza (captain), Darius D’Silva, Junaid Siddiqui, Imran Haider

Canada (Probable XI): Srimantha Wijeratne, Navneet Dhaliwal (captain), Nitish Kumar, Nicholas Kirton, Ravinderpal Singh, Abraash Khan, Hamza Tariq (wicketkeeper), Dillon Heyliger, Nikhil Dutta, Romesh Eranga, Jeremy Gordon

SQUADS:

United Arab Emirates Squad: Rohan Mustafa, Zawar Farid, Chirag Suri, Muhammad Usman, Waheed Ahmed, Mohammad Boota (wicketkeeper), Sultan Ahmed, Darius D’Silva, Ahmed Raza (captain), Junaid Siddique, Imran Haider, Rameez Shahzad, Zahoor Khan

Canada Squad: Srimantha Wijeratne, Navneet Dhaliwal (captain), Nitish Kumar, Nicholas Kirton, Ravinderpal Singh, Abraash Khan, Hamza Tariq (wicketkeeper), Dillon Heyliger, Nikhil Dutta, Romesh Eranga, Rodrigo Thomas, Jeremy Gordon, Junaid Siddiqui, Saad Bin Zafar, Rizwan Cheema

