United Arab Emirates vs Hong Kong Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain And Vice Captain For Today Match 15, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier Group B UAE vs HK at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi 03:40 PM IST:

The 15th match of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier will witness Hong Kong square off with hosts United Arab Emirates. After suffering a defeat in their first game of the tournament, UAE bounced back and registered a win against Ireland in their last game. On the other hand, Hong Kong suffered an eight-wicket loss to the Irish in their first game of the Qualifier event.

TOSS – The toss between the United Arab Emirates vs Hong Kong will take place at 2.50 PM (IST).

Time: 3:40 PM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

UAE vs HK Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Keeper – Scott Mckechnie

Batters – Nizakat Khan, Muhammad Usman, Darius D’Silva (vice-captain)

All-Rounders – Kinchit Shah (captain), Haroon Arshad, Rohan Mustafa, Waheed Ahmad

Bowlers – Ehsan Khan, Ahmed Raza, Junaid Siddiqui

My Dream11 Team

Scott Mckechnie, Nizakat Khan, Muhammad Usman, Darius D’Silva (vice-captain), Kinchit Shah (captain), Haroon Arshad, Rohan Mustafa, Waheed Ahmad, Ehsan Khan, Ahmed Raza, Junaid Siddiqui

UAE vs HK Probable Playing XIs

United Arab Emirates: Ashfaq Ahmed, Rohan Mustafa, Mohammad Boota (wicketkeeper), Darius D’Silva/Chirag Suri, Ahmed Raza (captain), Rameez Shahzad, Muhammad Usman, Waheed Ahmed, Sultan Ahmed, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddiqui

Hong Kong: Aizaz Khan (captain), Nizakat Khan, Kinchit Shah, Waqas Barkat, Simandeep Singh, Haroon Arshad, Scott McKechnie (wicketkeeper), Shahid Wasif, Ehsan Khan, Kyle Christie, Nasrulla Rana

SQUADS—

United Arab Emirates: Ashfaq Ahmed, Rohan Mustafa, Ghulam Shabber (WK), Chirag Suri, Ahmed Raza (c), Rameez Shahzad, Muhammad Usman, Waheed Ahmed, Sultan Ahmed, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddiqui, Zawar Farid, Imran Haider, Darius D’Silva, Mohammad Boota

Hong Kong (Squad): Nizakat Khan, Aizaz Khan (captain), Kinchit Shah, Waqas Barkat, Simandeep Singh, Scott McKechnie (wicketkeeper), Haroon Arshad, Shahid Wasif, Ehsan Khan, Kyle Christie, Nasrulla Rana, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Raag Kapur, Ahsan Abbasi, Aarush Bhagwat

