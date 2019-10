Dream11 Team Prediction

United Arab Emirates vs Ireland Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain And Vice Captain For Today Match 9, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier Group B UAE vs IRE at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi 09:00 PM IST:

The ninth match of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier will witness favourites Ireland take on hosts the United Arab Emirates. Ireland got their campaign off to a winning start against Hong Kong. Following a range of breaches of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code, Mohammad Naveed, Shamian Anwar and Qadeer Ahmed have been suspended and that is bound to hurt the hosts. Ireland will start overwhelming favourites in the encounter.

TOSS – The toss between the United Arab Emirates vs Ireland will take place at 8.30 PM (IST).

Time: 9.00 PM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

UAE vs IRE Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Keeper – Ghulam Shabber

Batters – Andrew Balbirnie, Kevin O’Brien (VC), Harry Tector, Ashfaq Ahmed

All-Rounders – Gareth Delany, Stuart Thompson, Rohan Mustafa (C)

Bowlers – Boyd Rankin, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan

My Dream11 Team

Ghulam Shabber, Andrew Balbirnie, Kevin O’Brien (VC), Harry Tector, Ashfaq Ahmed, Gareth Delany, Stuart Thompson, Rohan Mustafa (C), Boyd Rankin, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan

UAE vs IRE Probable Playing XIs —

United Arab Emirates: Ashfaq Ahmed, Rohan Mustafa, Ghulam Shabber (WK), Chirag Suri, Ahmed Raza (c), Rameez Shahzad, Muhammad Usman, Waheed Ahmed, Sultan Ahmed, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddiqui

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Kevin O’Brien, Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Gary Wilson (c &wk), George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Stuart Thompson, David Delany, Boyd Rankin

SQUADS–

United Arab Emirates: Ashfaq Ahmed, Rohan Mustafa, Ghulam Shabber (WK), Chirag Suri, Ahmed Raza (c), Rameez Shahzad, Muhammad Usman, Waheed Ahmed, Sultan Ahmed, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddiqui, Zawar Farid, Imran Haider, Darius D’Silva, Mohammad Boota

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Kevin O’Brien, Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Gary Wilson (c &wk), George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Stuart Thompson, David Delany, Boyd Rankin, Lorcan Tucker, Shane Getkate, Craig Young, Simi Singh

